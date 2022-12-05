facebook tracking pixel Come rain or shine: Victorian Christmas continues holiday street faire tradition | TheUnion.com
Come rain or shine: Victorian Christmas continues holiday street faire tradition

Elias Funez
  

A passing gentleman tips his hat at other people dressed in period attire during Sunday’s Victorian Christmas event in Nevada City. Victorian Christmas returns to the streets of downtown Nevada City on Wednesday Dec. 7, 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays Dec. 11, & 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Photo: Elias Funez
Folks dressed in Victorian attire attend Sunday’s inaugural Victorian Christmas holiday street faire.
Photo: Elias Funez
Munai Gallagher, age six, sits on Santa’s lap during a photo taking session held at Victorian Christmas Sunday afternoon in Nevada City. For a nominal fee, folks could get their pictures taken with Santa set up on the second floor of the historic Nevada City Masonic Lodge on Pine and Commercial Street.
Photo: Elias Funez
Lorienclaire Burns holds a bundle of mistletoe being distributed along the streets of downtown Nevada City during Sunday’s Victorian Christmas holiday street faire, the first of the 2022 season.
Photo: Elias Funez
Victorian Christmas vendors don their festive attire during the inaugural event of the holiday season Sunday.
Father time and others were happy to pose with Victorian Christmas goers during the inaugural event of the holiday season Sunday in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of pooches show off their ugly sweaters on the streets during Sunday’s Victorian Christmas.
Photo: Elias Funez
The streets of historic downtown Nevada City were lined with hundreds of people shopping the many vendors of the Victorian Christmas holiday street faire.
Photo: Elias Funez
Hot mulled wine for sale by the Nevada City VFW Post 2655, is always a popular item during Victorian Christmas.
Photo: Elias Funez
A little rain didn’t dampen the mood of these Victorian Christmas shoppers Sunday along Commercial Street.
Photo: Elias Funez
A selection of decadent caramel apples awaits potential customers at Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe on Broad Street during Victorian Christmas.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City Chamber of Commerce’s Stuart Baker sports his top hat and festive colored scarf along Broad Street during Victorian Christmas Sunday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Thomas Buchter and Ashley Buchter stand in their booth of Creative Carvings by Thomas along Pine Street during Sunday’s Victorian Christmas event. Buchter is an American River Forest Service Hot Shot firefighter by day and offers his carvings during his free time.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of fiddlers entertain the masses during Sunday’s Victorian Christmas.
Photo: Elias Funez
The kids of Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning stand in their booth along Pine Street in Nevada City during Victorian Christmas.
Photo: Elias Funez

