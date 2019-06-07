Update: Comcast says service is restored

UPDATE at 11:04 a.m.: Comcast service has been restored, said Adriana Arvizo, external communications manager for the California region.



“The service outage in Grass Valley was caused by a scheduled maintenance service to the network,” Arvizo said in an email.

UPDATE 9:45 A.M.: A Comcast service blackout stretches from Nevada County to Yuba County, according to Comcast’s fiber department.

Comcast had scheduled maintenance it was conducting remotely, however, according to the representative, a node went down during the work.

“There was a scheduled maintenance linked to this,” the representative from the fiber department said. “But the amount of splicing that needs to be done has taken way longer than expected.”

When Comcast discovered the node was down, the company sent a tech out to the site to address the situation. There are reports of outages in Yuba City as well.

Comcast cannot provide a time of restoration. Earlier estimates are no longer valid.

Comcast could not say the number of customers affected.

UPDATE 9:27 A.M.: Comcast is saying the estimated time of restoration is 11 a.m. Friday, June 7. A representative said scheduled maintenance involving “rewiring” is the cause of the outage, which has extended more than 11 hours at this point. Comcast could not say the number of people affected.

Original Post:

Comcast service went down in the area of Nevada County around 10 p.m. Thursday night, according to reports. Comcast is working to find the source of the problem. No restoration time has been announced yet.