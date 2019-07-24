Combie Road construction in south Nevada County to conclude by winter

White hats and green vests.

If maneuvering around Combie Road, you’ll likely see a lot of that garb.

Since the last week of June, the Knife River Corporation has been contracted by Nevada County to complete the final phase of construction around Combie Road, said Patrick Perkins, the county’s senior civil engineer.

The contractor is widening Combie Road from Highway 49 toward Lake of the Pines, just before reaching Cascade Crossing Road, said Perkins.

The $3 million project, planned for completion by December, also includes installing a new sewer line as well as a traffic signal at the Higgins Village intersection.

“It will provide a safer section of roadway for the traveling public,” Perkins said.

An additional right turn lane signal will be upgraded to ease turns from Combie Road onto Highway 49, Perkins said.

The Higgins Marketplace project, just south of Combie, is related to the road widening. County officials worked with marketplace developers on a timeline for the infrastructure improvements. Including sewer installation with the road widening ensures a second round of construction on Combie Road won’t be needed.

The first building slated for construction at Higgins Marketplace — a 30,000-square-foot structure intended for a Holiday Market — has a January 2021 deadline.

Contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or at scorey@theunion.com.