Colors in the park: National Night Out brings the community to Pioneer Park

Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard leads dozens of Color Run participants through clouds of exploding colors during Tuesday evening’s National Night Out event. The event is held across the nation on the first Tuesday of August and encourages the community to connect with law enforcement.

Photo: Elias Funez

In efforts to help bolster community ties with law enforcement agencies, cities across the nation hold National Night Out — an event bringing neighbors together that’s typically held on the first Tuesday of August each year.

Each community has its own iteration of the event. Western Nevada County’s focuses on a Color Run that alternates between being held at Devere Mautino Park in Grass Valley, and Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

Tuesday’s event was held in Nevada City and hundreds of community members came out to meet local law enforcement and partake in the run.

Color Run participants get clouds of colored chalk thrown at them during National Night Out festivities in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

“It’s through events like this that we build community and we are able to police our communities better,” Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard said to the crowd.

“The job of policing is not merely the job of the uniformed men and women doing this work every day, it is about relationships with the community and about community members engaging in keeping our community safe together.”

Nevada City Mayor Doug Fleming also had some words to say before the run.

A mock crime scene is set up for children during the event.

Photo: Elias Funez

“This is the perfect embodiment of community policing and first responder policing,” Fleming said.

“The fact is, we have a safe community and these folks make it even safer. I can let my kid go out at night past 10 o’clock and not worry where he is, whereas where I grew up, that wasn’t the case.”

Nevada City Police Chief Daniel Foss introduced himself to the crowd after a little over one week on the job.

Officers from California Highway Patrol’s mounted unit were on hand during National Night Out in Nevada City Tuesday night.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Obviously, this community is very invested in making this place the best it can be,” Foss said.

“As the mayor said, when you come here, you feel safe and feel secure, and I hope to continue that, that was already here when I got here. The foundation was here for that.”

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon also addressed the crowd prior to the Color Run.

“This place is an amazing community and I love that we are all together. You see how well all of our first responders coordinate together. None of us can do the things we need to do without each other,” Moon said.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230

Color Run participants take to Pioneer Park as they run through clouds of multicolored chalk.

Photo: Elias Funez

Local law enforcement officers pass out National Night Out Color Run shirts. Held on the first Tuesday of August each year, this year’s festivities were held in Nevada City’s Pioneer Park. It alternates between it and Grass Valley’s Devere Mautino Park.

Photo: Elias Funez

Water from Grass Valley’s ladder truck creates a rainbow as community members take part in the National Night Out Color Run at Pioneer Park Tuesday evening.

Photo: Elias Funez