Colors in the park: National Night Out brings the community to Pioneer Park
In efforts to help bolster community ties with law enforcement agencies, cities across the nation hold National Night Out — an event bringing neighbors together that’s typically held on the first Tuesday of August each year.
Each community has its own iteration of the event. Western Nevada County’s focuses on a Color Run that alternates between being held at Devere Mautino Park in Grass Valley, and Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Tuesday’s event was held in Nevada City and hundreds of community members came out to meet local law enforcement and partake in the run.
“It’s through events like this that we build community and we are able to police our communities better,” Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard said to the crowd.
“The job of policing is not merely the job of the uniformed men and women doing this work every day, it is about relationships with the community and about community members engaging in keeping our community safe together.”
Nevada City Mayor Doug Fleming also had some words to say before the run.
“This is the perfect embodiment of community policing and first responder policing,” Fleming said.
“The fact is, we have a safe community and these folks make it even safer. I can let my kid go out at night past 10 o’clock and not worry where he is, whereas where I grew up, that wasn’t the case.”
Nevada City Police Chief Daniel Foss introduced himself to the crowd after a little over one week on the job.
“Obviously, this community is very invested in making this place the best it can be,” Foss said.
“As the mayor said, when you come here, you feel safe and feel secure, and I hope to continue that, that was already here when I got here. The foundation was here for that.”
Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon also addressed the crowd prior to the Color Run.
“This place is an amazing community and I love that we are all together. You see how well all of our first responders coordinate together. None of us can do the things we need to do without each other,” Moon said.
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230
Colors in the park: National Night Out brings the community to Pioneer Park
In efforts to help bolster community ties with law enforcement agencies, cities across the nation hold National Night Out — an event bringing neighbors together that’s typically held on the first Tuesday of August each…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.