Colonel to speak on Free Gaza Flotilla

Former Diplomatic Corps officer in the Middle East, Ret. Col. Ann Wright, will speak at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad Street in Nevada City. Gathering time and refreshments will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Wright has been on board for many of the nine “Free Gaza Flotillas” since 2008. She speaks in the U.S. and around the world to help people understand the dire humanitarian crisis created by the Israeli blockade of Gaza that affects the nearly two million residents of Gaza, and is especially harmful to the children. She is raising funds for humanitarian aid to be carried by the 2020 flotilla.

After a full career in the military, Colonel Wright (retired) served as the first representative of the State Department in Afghanistan after the initial U.S. offensive ousting the Taliban in 2001.

She resigned her position with the Diplomatic Corps when she could no longer in good conscience support the policies, especially the decision to invade Iraq in 2003. Her experience in the Middle East allows her to provide an important perspective on the origins of the current moral choices to be considered by those who would seek peace.

The program is co-sponsored by the NCUMC Church and Society Committee, the Palestine-Israel Working Group of Nevada County and Earth Justice Ministries. For more information call Pamela Osgood at 941-735-8865.