UPDATE: Traffic moving after collision blocks Highway 49

UPDATE at 10: 43 a.m. Monday

Caltrans states all lanes on Highway 49 have reopened.

Initially posted

A collision resulted in both lanes of Highway 49, near Upward Way, being blocked at around 9:35 a.m. Monday.

California Highway Patrol incident logs stated at 9:37 a.m. that the collision involved two pickup trucks as well as a sedan.





As of approximately 9:50 a.m., logs stated, five vehicles had been involved.

Traffic remained stop-and-go on Highway 49 between La Barr Meadows Road and McKnight Way at 10:35 a.m.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com