College of Ayurveda offers free class for yoga fire victims

Beginning today, the California College of Ayurveda will be offering free Yoga Nidra for those affected by the River or Dixie fires as well as those who are carrying trauma from past fires, such as the Camp and Jones fires. Firefighters as well as the affected public are invited to attend. This is a free program and a community service offered by the California College of Ayurveda.

Yoga Nidra has become an important tool for supporting healing from trauma. CCA Yoga Nidra is one of the most popular forms of Yoga Nidra in the United States. Developed by Dr. Marc Halpern, the practice incorporates deep relaxation and expanded awareness along with visualization practices. The practice of Yoga Nidra has been used to heal PTSD in military veterans and is also being used to supplement medical care for a variety of ailments. Research shows that Yoga Nidra helps to stabilize blood sugar levels, reduces stress hormones, balances brain biochemistry and other benefits. The practice has been taught internationally since 2005.

CCA Yoga Nidra for Fire Victim Support is a free, eight-session program. Each session is 90 minutes and includes a group practice and a follow-up circle to discuss the experience. It is not necessary to attend every session or participate in the discussion. The program may take place indoors (socially distanced) or outdoors at CCA depending upon the group size and the state of COVID-19 in the county. More information will be provided upon registration. Participants should bring a pillow, a yoga mat (we have some extras) and any other props to help them be comfortable. This program is co-sponsored by The HeartWay, Warmth Yoga Studio, and In-Balance Wellness. The schedule will run on Tuesdays today through Sept. 14, and Saturdays from Aug. 28 through Sept. 18. Registration is required. To learn more or register, call 530-478-9100.