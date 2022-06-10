Collective to show film to raise money for harm reduction

The Yuba Harm Reduction Collective, a local nonprofit dedicated to overdose risk mitigation, will show a documentary on Wednesday that illuminates the relationship between addiction, illness, trauma and society.

“The Wisdom of Trauma” will show at the Nevada Theatre at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Profit from purchased tickets will go to helping the collective’s effort to reduce overdoses in Nevada County by offering the community direct access to prevention tools and information, as well as trainings for businesses, schools and event centers.

Tickets will be available at the door.

The collective’s mantra is “harm reduction saves lives.”

Outreach Manager Mia Coffin said the collective formed in fall 2020.

“We believe in access to supplies and support and resources,” Coffin said. “We want people to live their lives in the healthiest way possible and we aim to reduce the stigma (surrounding this topic).”

Coffin said the collective operates a “warm-line” to deliver Narcan and test strips to people anywhere in Nevada City.

“It’s not manned 24/7,” Coffin said, adding that the calls and texts are checked frequently. “It’s totally confidential.”

Coffin said she delivered test strips and Narcan Thursday morning, and noted how the collective’s beneficiaries range widely in demographics — younger high school students and elderly people.

“We have a lot of participants occasionally go out to bars or house parties here and because fentanyl is prevalent in the drug supply here,” she said, adding that any substance can be a purveyor of the opioid.

Beyond individual outreach, the collective trains bars — at least a half dozen in the community — hotels and event centers on how to use the drug and keep it on hand behind the bar.

“It’s all totally free,” Coffin said.

The collective has delivered 679 doses of Narcan and 920 fentanyl test strips since Jan. 1.

“People are really aware they want to protect themselves and protect each other,” Coffin said.

Awareness is necessary, as Program Director Bethany Wilkins said Nevada County has the second highest opioid overdose rate per capita.

“Per 100,000 people, we have the second highest overdose rate,” Coffin said, specifically referring to opioid overdoses.

Yuba Harm Reduction Collective’s mission is to offer low-barrier, person-centered, judgment-free resources, education, advocacy, and mutual support services in ways that reduce stigma, ensure dignity, maximize self-determination, decrease health risks, create open dialogues, and empower people who use drugs.

“There will be a discussion with the film’s very own Tessa Rose afterwards, where we will dive into their work on the film,” Coffin said.

According to the national committee, “Harm reduction is a set of practical strategies and ideas aimed at reducing negative consequences associated with drug use.”

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com