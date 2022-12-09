Collecting for the community
Food Bank of Nevada County still in need of donations
Representatives of Food Bank of Nevada County and The Union newspaper hosted a drive-thru canned and non-perishable food drive Friday.
While donations were notably down from previous years, Food Bank representatives were appreciative of each one.
Folks can still donate to the Food Bank of Nevada County by calling (530) 272-3796.
