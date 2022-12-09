facebook tracking pixel Collecting for the community | TheUnion.com
Collecting for the community

Food Bank of Nevada County still in need of donations

The Union staff
Early donations of canned and non-perishable foods are collected in The Union’s parking lot at 464 Sutton Way in Grass Valley, where a drive-thru collection was hosted by Food Bank of Nevada County and The Union representatives.
Photo: Elias Funez

Representatives of Food Bank of Nevada County and The Union newspaper hosted a drive-thru canned and non-perishable food drive Friday.

While donations were notably down from previous years, Food Bank representatives were appreciative of each one.

Folks can still donate to the Food Bank of Nevada County by calling (530) 272-3796.

Food Bank of Nevada County representatives collect canned goods from folks as they drive through The Union’s parking lot. Donations have been notably down this year according to the Food Bank.
Photo: Elias Funez
Photo: Elias Funez
