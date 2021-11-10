 Collecting for the community: Food Bank of Nevada County turkey drive continues to help families for the holidays | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Collecting for the community: Food Bank of Nevada County turkey drive continues to help families for the holidays

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Food Bank of Nevada County Executive Director Nicole McNeely stands behind a bin full of turkeys donated during the annual turkey drive held Wednesday in the parking lot of Save Mart in the Glenbrook Basin. More than 85 turkeys had been donated during the day, with a buy one, get one incentive from Save Mart to help people get in the donating spirit.
Photo: Elias Funez
People drop off donations to the Food Bank of Nevada County during Wednesday’s annual turkey drive at Save Mart. A drive-thru food drive will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at The Union, 464 Sutton Way, Grass Valley. The Lake of the Pines Food Drive is that same day. People can donate food or monetary contributions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the front gate or Clubhouse Circle.
Photo: Elias Funez
People grab buy one, get one turkeys at Save Mart Wednesday during the annual KNCO turkey drive made possible by the Food Bank of Nevada County and Save Mart Supermarkets.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Food Bank of Nevada County accepts monetary donations during Wednesday’s turkey drive.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more