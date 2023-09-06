Staff Writer
Nevada County is hosting Collaboration Day to connect local residents with the many resources available in the area.
The fair-type event is free and open to the public and will feature more than 40 booths that will offer helpful information from the County and other organizations, according to George Schureck, Director of the Building Department.
“Originally we held a Building Fair geared toward homeowners, but we really wanted to expand it to include all kinds of resources such as social services, the fire departments, parks and recreation, and city representatives,” Schureck said.
The event aims to bring residents and the County departments face-to-face to network and make friends, according to Schureck.
Collaboration Day is scheduled for Friday, September 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center located at 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City.
County staff will be available to give advice on how to obtain career opportunities, keep your property protected from wildfire, or enjoy the County’s beautiful recreation areas, according to Schureck.
The event will be indoors and outdoors with a dozen 10 minute presentations inside the Chambers regarding topics such as fire insurance, lowering your mortgage rates, or library activities for all ages, according to Schureck.
Short informational sessions will also be offered on hiking trails and Geographical Information System’s (GIS) maps, transit services, including a new e-bus on display, and contactless fares.
“The GIS maps allow you to see your parcel like we see it,” Schureck. “You can see property lines, your neighbor’s property lines, topography, and what you are zoned for.”
Find out how to manage home improvement projects, or ask questions about business development, real estate, and building essentials in Nevada County.
“If someone wants to open a business, we can direct you through the steps needed such as zoning, working with the Planning Department, grants of loans that you qualify for, and other resources that may help,” Schureck said.
Representatives from several County departments, including Agriculture, Building, Cannabis, Economic Development, Environmental Health, Library, Public Works, and Recreation will be available.
“It can be difficult to navigate through government agencies,” Schureck said. “We’ll point you in the right direction.”
Find out what programs are in place to assist with the needs of the community at this Collaboration Day event.
Food vendors will be available and face painting and balloons will round out this fun activity.