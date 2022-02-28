Colfax vegetation management may bring smoke
CalFire and the Placer County Fire Department — in conjunction with the City of Colfax — will be performing a six-acre prescribed fire broadcast burn today around the city’s infrastructure. The project’s objective is to further reduce the threat of wildfire to the city’s infrastructure and surrounding community. It is anticipated that smoke from the prescribed fire will be visible from surrounding areas.
The prescribed burn is part of a larger North Fork American River Shaded Fuel Break, where crews have reduced wildland fuels by hand and mechanical treatments on over 1,000 acres. There are no current expected impacts to the community other than some smoke during the proposed firing operations, which will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Updates on this prescribed burn will be provided via social media @calfireneu on Facebook, twitter and Instagram.
