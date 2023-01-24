Both Colfax High School and Colfax Elementary School were placed on lockdown orders Tuesday due to a male juvenile on the high school campus who was not a student, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
The lockdown was lifted around 1:45 p.m., about three hours after being initiated around 10:45 a.m.
“The lockdown at Colfax High has been lifted. Parents can now safely pick up their student. After-school programs will not be held on campus. The learning center/library will be open to students who have not yet arranged a ride. Colfax Elementary pick-up will resume as usual,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.
Around 2:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies located the male juvenile in “the Auburn area,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.
Upon investigating, the male juvenile was located by sheriff’s deputies in the Auburn area. The investigation is ongoing,” the post said.
The incident also caused the adjacent Colfax Elementary School to implement lockdown procedures.
Parents of Colfax High School students were advised to go to the Sierra Vista Community Center in Colfax “until we provide further updates on the reunification process with students,” the sheriff’s office tweeted around 12:30 p.m.