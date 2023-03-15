All evacuation warnings and shelter-in-place orders have been lifted following a mudslide in the 24000 block of Ben Taylor Road in Colfax Tuesday afternoon.
Evacuation orders for three homes on Ben Taylor Road remain in place. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the order will remain until engineers assess the area on Wednesday.
CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department reported a home sustained major damage Tuesday after the mudslide into the residence. CAL FIRE confirmed all the residence’s occupants were accounted for and no injuries were reported.
The mudslide prompted a hard closure of Ben Taylor Road, Hillcrest Boulevard at Ben Taylor Road and Rising Sun Street at Ben Taylor Road. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday night roadways affected by the mudslide have been cleared.
Evacuation orders were issued around 6:20 p.m. for three homes on Ben Taylor Road and an evacuation warning for 12-15 homes along Alpine Way, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Residents on Park Drive and to the north and east of Rising Sun Street were also under a shelter-in-place order.
CAL FIRE confirmed resources were released from the incident at 8:55 p.m.
