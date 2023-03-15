All evacuation warnings and shelter-in-place orders have been lifted following a mudslide in the 24000 block of Ben Taylor Road in Colfax Tuesday afternoon.

Evacuation orders for three homes on Ben Taylor Road remain in place. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the order will remain until engineers assess the area on Wednesday.

