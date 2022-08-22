Colfax man dies in motorcycle wreck

A Colfax man died Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle wreck on Combie Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Donald Foley, 61, died around 5:35 p.m. after his 1991 Harley Davidson Sportster was ejected in a wreck and his motorcycle landed on top of him, a news release states.

According to reports, Foley was driving west at a high rate of speed, west of Cascade Crossing Road, when the crash happened.

“Due to his speed, he was unable to negotiate the curve of the roadway, which caused the motorcycle to leave the north side of the road,” reports state. “Foley was ejected from the motorcycle and struck a series of rocks north of the roadway.”

Authorities pronounced Foley dead at the scene, CHP said.

The road was blocked for about two hours. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected. The wreck remains under investigation, reports state.

