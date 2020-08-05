Colfax man accused of putting pistol to victim’s head

Nevada County authorities have charged a man they say put a gun to a woman’s head as she held her young child.

Michael Wayne Flewell, 35, of Colfax, faces felony charges of assault with a firearm on a person, child cruelty, threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize, and being an ex-felon with a firearm. He faces two misdemeanors: battery and damage to a wireless communication device, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Arrested Tuesday, Flewell remained jailed Wednesday under $57,500 in bond, records state.

Flewell’s arrest stems from a July 30 incident in the 14000 block of You Bet Road, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said in an email.

Deputies responded around 3 p.m. that day to reports of a verbal altercation, he added.

“Flewell placed the muzzle of a 9 mm firearm against her head while she was holding her young child,” Trygg said. “During this time Flewell made threats to kill the victim.”

The victim freed herself and fled the house, trying to call for help. However, Flewell caught her and took her cellphone. The victim then escaped the area, and a passerby took her to a spot where she called authorities. She was uninjured, Trygg said.

Authorities then issued a “be on the lookout” alert for Flewell.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday deputies spotted Flewell’s vehicle while responding to an unrelated call in the North San Juan area. They confirmed he had an active warrant, and stopped him on Highway 49, near Independence Trail. Deputies arrested him without incident, Trygg said.

To contact City Editor Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.