Colfax High School teen found dead near Gold Run

Sixteen year old Colfax High School student Dante de la Torre was found dead Thursday after a more than 24 search for him near the Gold Run rest stop off of I-80.

Photo: Courtesy photo

A frantic search for Dante de la Torre, 16, ended in tragedy Thursday afternoon when searchers found his body in a wooded area near the I-80 Gold Run rest stop in Placer County, according to a press release from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The Colfax High School (CHS) junior was reported missing after he did not return from a solo field trip Wednesday Dec. 7.

He reportedly left in the afternoon to collect soil samples from the Gold Run area. His car was found at the rest stop, according to a news report by the Sacramento TV station KCRA.

Foul play is not suspected, the sheriff’s office said. An autopsy will be performed by the Placer County Coroner’s Unit.

KCRA reported de la Torre, who lived in Auburn, was a student in the CHS International Baccalaureate program, citing information from the Placer Union High School District. De la Torre was also on the CHS soccer team.

Crews searched for the teen Wednesday night and returned Thursday with 40 search-and-rescue team members and police dogs, KCRA said.

Nevada County Search and Rescue members were involved in the search.

The TV station also revealed a statement from the school district Friday that read in part, “What our district knows at this time is that Dante was an exceptional student-athlete , and the cause of his death was not related to any school assignment.”

Chaplains and additional counselors were on campus Friday to support students and staff, KCRA said.