Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty (CBGRR) in Nevada County, CA today announced the merger with Network Real Estate to expand the Coldwell Banker brand into the Sierra Nevada Foothills region. This is the fourth acquisition/merger by Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty since joining the Coldwell Banker system in May, 1983.

The former Network Real Estate offices, located in Grass Valley will now be the Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty office with 80 sales associates.

CBGRR is currently located at 855 Sutton Way, Grass Valley CA can be reached at 530-273-7293, and will shortly be moving to its new location at 167 South Auburn Street, Grass Valley, CA. CBGRR has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker System for 40 years and continues to remain a leader in the real estate industry. Each office is independently owned and operated.