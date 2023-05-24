Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty is pleased to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated new office in Grass Valley, 167 South Auburn Street. To commemorate this milestone, we are hosting a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 1st 5:30-7:00pm and we cordially invite the community, business partners, and distinguished guests to join us in the celebration. There will be food and beverages available for our guests.
We are honored to have the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and community leaders present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Their presence further emphasizes the significance of this occasion and showcases the widespread support for our business venture. Nevada County Mortgage, Fidelity National Home Warranty and MetroList will be sponsoring the Event.