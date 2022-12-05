Cold weather shelter to open tonight

Sierra Roots and Nevada County are activating the Cold Weather Shelter Protocol for homeless individuals tonight. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures at or below 30 degrees overnight with snow on the ground in Nevada City.

The shelter will open at 4:30 p.m. in the Madelyn Helling Library Community Room in Nevada City. Guests will be welcomed until 8 p.m. The shelter will close at 7:30 a.m. the Wednesday.

With Sierra Roots leading the overall effort, the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services. Hospitality House will provide Homeless Access Transportation to and from the library. The Nevada County Veteran Services Office will assist homeless veteran.

Anyone experiencing a housing crisis can gain referrals for shelter, food, healthcare and other services by dialing 2-1-1 or 1-844-319-411.

Concerned citizens who see or know someone experiencing homelessness may contact the HOME Team at 530-470-2686 or email: home@nevadacountyca.gov .

