Cold weather shelters to open Sunday, Monday in Grass Valley, Nevada City



According to Nevada County officials, Sierra Roots is opening its cold weather shelter this Sunday and Monday.

Salvation Army will have their shelter open Sunday, as announced earlier. Both of these locations are following the recommendations for homeless assistance providers regarding coronavirus (COVID-19). Local, state and federal information for homeless assistance providers is posted to our website at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirushomelessproviderresources.

The National Weather Service is predicting significantly COLD and WET weather continuing Sunday and Monday nights in the Nevada City/Grass Valley area.

Considering the weather predictions, Sierra Roots, and the County of Nevada are activating the Weather Shelter Protocol for the nights of Sunday and Monday, March 15-16. The Sierra Roots Weather Shelter will open at 5:00 p.m. in their Nevada City location. The shelter closes at 7:30 a.m. in the morning the next day. This opening is in addition the Salvation Army operations pre

viously announced opening for this weekend (Saturday and Sunday nights) and is in a community-wide collaborative effort to temporarily shelter one of our most vulnerable populations during extreme weather events and connects homeless residents to additional available services.

The Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services to attendees and Hospitality House will assist in providing HAT Van transportation to and from the sheltering locations. The Nevada County Veteran Services Office will also be available for connecting homeless veterans to available services.

Locations:

City of Nevada City: Veteran’s Hall (lower level) 415 North Pine Street, Nevada City CA 95959

Grass Valley Area: Salvation Army located at 10725 Alta St, Grass Valley, CA 95945. (Saturday and Sunday nights) NOTE: This facility is Limited to 20 people maximum and prioritizes housing Homeless Families.

Further assistance for homeless residents can also be gained by dialing 2-1-1 or 1(844) 319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist.

Shelter Activation Protocol:

Per the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services- National Weather Service’s LOW temperature prediction for the City of Nevada City is forecasted to be at or below 30 degrees, for a period of 4 hours or more overnight; or National Weather Service LOW temperature prediction for the City of Nevada City is at or below 32 degrees, for a period of 4 hours or more overnight, with snow on the ground in Nevada City; or 1