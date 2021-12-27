Cold weather shelter open Monday night
The National Weather Service predicts continued cold and wet weather tonight and throughout the week.
Considering the weather prediction and widespread power outages, Nevada County and Sierra Roots are activating the Extreme Weather Shelter Protocol for tonight, Monday night, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
The county will continue to assess the community need throughout the week as the predicted weather may continue to meet the County’s Shelter Activation protocols.
Nevada City Location: Veterans Hall (lower level): 415 N. Pine St., Nevada City.
The shelter is currently open and will close at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Source: Nevada County
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Cold weather shelter open Monday night
The National Weather Service predicts continued cold and wet weather tonight and throughout the week.