Cold weather shelter open Monday night

The National Weather Service predicts continued cold and wet weather tonight and throughout the week.

Considering the weather prediction and widespread power outages, Nevada County and Sierra Roots are activating the Extreme Weather Shelter Protocol for tonight, Monday night, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The county will continue to assess the community need throughout the week as the predicted weather may continue to meet the County’s Shelter Activation protocols.

Nevada City Location: Veterans Hall (lower level): 415 N. Pine St., Nevada City.

The shelter is currently open and will close at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.





Source: Nevada County