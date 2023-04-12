Yuba River flows

The South Yuba River flows under the old Highway 49 bridge in this March file photo when flows were reportedly up to 6,000 cubic feet per second.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

With the near-record California snowfall, water flows will be significantly higher in rivers and streams as the spring snowmelt accelerates. Outdoor recreationists should remain aware and cautious of as higher flows mean dangerously cold, swiftly moving water.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) urges those who venture near or into water to take extra precautions, especially around hydroelectric facilities and dams, where flow conditions can change rapidly.