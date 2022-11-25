Cold temperatures on the way: Chance for low snow, more rain on the way

Grass Valley and Nevada City could see some low snow on Monday when precipitation and cold temperatures are forecast to move into the area.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

The weather on Thanksgiving Day in Western Nevada County couldn’t have been more pleasant with high temperatures being recorded in the mid 60s.

All of that is expected to change very soon as meteorologists are forecasting a twenty degree drop in temps by Monday as well as about a quarter of an inch of precipitation.

While impacts are expected to be minor in the Grass Valley area according to the National Weather Service, there is the possibility for some low snow to hit the region as the weather system moves through Monday.

“Right now looking at 4 to 7 inches at pass level and higher amounts up to the peaks,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Rowe said.

“At first we were looking at a moderate impact type system and now it’s a bit weaker,” Rowe said of the system expected to move into the region beginning Sunday night.

“Coming in a lot drier, essentially there’s a ridge of high pressure to the west. The storms are going up and over the ridge and are losing that moisture in the process,” Rowe said.

High temperatures in the mid 60s are forecast for today, 63 degrees tomorrow, 58 degrees Sunday, and 45 degrees Monday.

The cold temperatures combined with precipitation means that low snowfall could impact Grass Valley, Nevada City and surrounding communities Monday evening.

“Starting out at 4,000 to 5,000 feet Sunday night, that’s when the precipitation begins,” Rowe said of the snow level elevations. “Then during the day, down to 3,000 feet.”

Rowe mentioned the possibility of snow falling even lower than 3,000 feet on Monday.

“Still a lot of uncertainty,” Rowe said.

