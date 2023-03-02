Nevada County residents will continue to get a brief break in the snowy weather today with partly cloudy skies and daytime temperatures warming to a high of 48 degrees and overnight low of 32. While Friday is forecast for a high of 49 degrees and low of 35 before the next wintry weather system moves in Saturday and is forecast to last into Tuesday.

Saturday through Monday is expected to bring major impacts with difficult travel conditions and snow-covered roads along long stretches of interstates & highways.