Nevada County residents will continue to get a brief break in the snowy weather today with partly cloudy skies and daytime temperatures warming to a high of 48 degrees and overnight low of 32. While Friday is forecast for a high of 49 degrees and low of 35 before the next wintry weather system moves in Saturday and is forecast to last into Tuesday.
Saturday through Monday is expected to bring major impacts with difficult travel conditions and snow-covered roads along long stretches of interstates & highways.
Monday through Tuesday the storm is forecast to ease up with moderate impacts forecast by the National Weather Service Sacramento.
Grass Valley could see another four to inches of fresh snow accumulation during the coming system. Above 2000 feet there is a 40-75% probability of greater than 4 inches of snow, a 25-60% probability of greater than 8 inches of snow and 10-40% probability of 12 inches of snow.
Snow levels will drop to 1500-2500 feet by Monday morning with the heaviest snow late Saturday into Sunday and again Monday afternoon into Monday night, lingering on Tuesday.