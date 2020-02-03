Col. Ann Wright appearance in Nevada City cancelled

Due to a family emergency, a Nevada City presentation by former Diplomatic Corps officer Ret. Col. Ann Wright has been postponed. Originally scheduled for Feb. 7, a new date will be announced once it’s been determined. Wright has been on board for many of the nine “Free Gaza Flotillas” since 2008. She speaks in the U.S. and around the world to help people understand the dire humanitarian crisis created by the Israeli blockade of Gaza that affects the nearly two million residents of Gaza.