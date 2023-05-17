Staff Writer
Last week cohousing communities around the country opened their doors to neighbors offering tours of their properties and a chance to consider a sustainable lifestyle that is somewhat struggling in the modern world during National Cohousing Open House Day.
Nevada City Cohousing (NCC) is a multi-generational community on an 11 acre plot including 6 acres of open space, forest, gardens, walking trails, and five acres of homes, community buildings and a pool and jacuzzi, according to the NCC website.
“It is the modern version of the small town model where your aunt lived down the street and grandma around the corner and the kids went back and forth,” Katie McCamant, architect and resident said.
McCamant initiated the cohousing concept along with her husband at the time, Chuck Durrett back in 2002 and moved in in 2006, according to McCamant.
“Cohousing is an intentional neighborhood. The idea is that you actually know your neighbors,” McCamant said. “Everybody owns their own home with their own mortgage. Legally it is a homeowners association.”
Instead of housing built by a developer and sold on spec, in a cohousing model, in order to get financing, you have to find the buyers first, McCamant said.
“In 2002 we had a big meeting at Madelyn-Helling library asking who wants to live in this type of community? We moved in 2006,” McCamant said.
Future buyers fund the architect, attorney and the city fees until able to get the construction loan, according to McCamant.
Located at 200 Redbud Way in Nevada City, it’s a ten minute walk into downtown to enjoy restaurants, shops and shows.
Much of the acreage is a former mining site on unceded Nisenan land so members of the community have an eye for ecology, wildlife and fire safety.
“Part of the idea is how can we live more sustainably?” McCamant said. “Where can we collaborate in order to use less resources?”
For example, if four residents enjoy playing the piano, but no one owns a piano, one piano in the common house could be used by all.
The same goes for washer machines, dyers, pool tables, fiber high-speed internet service, heat, hot water, water, sewer, trash, upkeep of the exterior of the buildings, building insurance, upkeep of the common house, pool, parking lot, landscaping equipment, professional tree workers or solar panels, according to McCament.
In addition to the financial benefits and ecological sustainability, the supportive and trusted community is a preferred lifestyle as opposed to isolation and loneliness which is all too common in the modern world.
“Those of us who live here, we just feel like a little piece of paradise,” McCamant said. “There is so much to maintain. We really emphasize energy efficiency, natural lights and efficient layouts.”
It is not uncommon for condominiums to have a little clubhouse, but in NCC the “common house” plays a key role in the connection among neighbors.
“This is our common house. We have meetings here, parties here and we do a lot of community dinners,” McCament said. “We trade off cooking for each other. We have a system where you sign up so you know how many people you are cooking for.
A resident may feel like a private dinner at home or he is welcome to walk up to the common house for a meal.
A resident may want to stylize their individual garden or deck or she can help with the community garden where vegetables are grown and shared at community meals in the common house.
Creating opportunities for purposeful interaction is another goal of the NCC and other cohousing communities with similar models, according to McCamant.
“By taking the cars out of the middle of the design, we have community,” McCamant said. “What‘s happened with our car oriented world is the cars are the main thing in the neighborhood and they split everybody up. People in subdivisions pull into their garage and never interact with each other.”
A partly paved footpath stretches through the village of houses, side enough for emergency vehicle access and friendly to wheelchairs. All cars are parked or garaged around the perimeter of the development.
“We have all these wagons we share, so you just throw your groceries into the wagon and pull to your door and simply return when you are done,” McCamant said. “It’s actually not a very big deal. The kids can run around. It’s just a paradise.”
Purposeful interaction means running into neighbors on the path, in the mailroom, at meals or on scheduled workdays where relationships are built while trimming trees or cleaning solar panels.
“There is a very high level of trust,” McCamant said. “And people are human. If there is a problem between neighbors, there are chances to communicate and problem solve.”
Each home is privately owned and when they are ready to sell, they can sell to whoever they like but because NCC is a tight-knit community, when someone is leaving they consider the needs of the community rather than just choosing the highest bidder, according to the NCC website.
Some owners choose to rent out their houses for a short or long period of time, according to the NCC website.
In total there are around 90 people living in the cohousing community in Nevada City between the ages of 1 and 97 years old.
The house sizes range from two-bedroom flat to a four-bedroom house and in the past few years have sold in the range of $350,000 to $650,000, according to the NCC website.
Currently there is a 1,440 square foot house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms available for $560,000 not including monthly HOA fees.
“It is a very high level of trust,” McCamant said. “There are so many isolated lonely people in modern life, and many families live thousands of miles from each other.”
The National Cohousing Open house Day welcomed visitors to the common room in NCC and maps and representatives from an additional location in Auburn, California were sharing information and design plans with interested guests.
Presentations about the Auburn proposal occur on the third Thursday of every month, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Unity Church of Auburn, 1212 High Street, Auburn, CA. Call 530-878-8419 for more information, go to information@auburncohousing.com.