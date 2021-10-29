‘Coat Drive’ at 49er Fun Park
A coat drive for families in need of warm clothing is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 2 at the 49er Fun Park, located at 314 Railroad Ave. in Grass Valley. Sponsored by Fireline Artists Services together with with One Warm Coat and 49er Fun Park, the Fireline Coat Drive of Nevada County is encouraging community members to donate gently worn winter wear, including scarves, hats, gloves and heavy coats. Organizers say the current economic climate has caused an increase in the need for donated items. For more information or donate money online to the cause, visit https://onewarmcoat.salsalabs.org/individualcoatdrive/p/fireline/index.html or email Jessica at FirelineArtists@gmail.com.
