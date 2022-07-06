Co-op joins plastic free initiative

BriarPatch Food Co-op is participating in Plastic Free July, a global movement aiming to reduce plastic pollution.

Worldwide single-use plastics create billions of tons of waste each year but learning to make slight changes can add up to big improvements, Briar Patch communications specialits Laura Petersen said. All month long, the co-op will be offering tips and resources to help folks make healthy new habits, save money and reduce single use plastic waste, she said.

Each year, eight million tons of plastic waste enters the oceans every year. By 2050, models project there will be more pounds of plastic than fish in the oceans. While the statistics can feel overwhelming, there are simple habits that everyone can make to reduce the plastic waste stream.

THE PLAN

The Briar Patch’s bulk department is reducing plastic by offering reusable bags and containers, as well as paper bags, compostable deli packaging and produce bags. Shoppers are encouraged to bring clean bags and containers from home to fill.

The Deli Department offers straw-free cups for hot and cold beverages and a discount when shoppers bring in reusable cups.

Petersen gave a few pro tips:

Bring reusable bags and refillable containers when you shop.

Invest in a stainless-steel water bottle and reusable coffee mug.

Use re-usable straws and utensils.

The co-op has set a goal to reduce single-use plastic packaging 40% by 2025. Last year, The Patch reduced in-house plastic packaging by 7% and is looking to make additional progress navigating issues in packaging supply chains, Petersen said.

For more information: http://www.briarpatch.coop/

Source: Briar Patch Food Co-op