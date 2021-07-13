Co-defendant in Olsen murder case is rearrested, allegedly violated terms of release

One of the six co-defendants in an upcoming Nevada County murder trial was arrested Monday for violating the terms of his pretrial release, and will remain in custody until his trial.

Dakari Mondell Harris, 22, currently living in Dallas, Texas, has pleaded not guilty to criminal conspiracy charges connected with the shooting death of 36-year-old Shanta Olsen. Harris was taken into custody Monday evening by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, after having been ordered to appear in Nevada County to face allegations that he had violated the terms of his pretrial release.

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin ordered that Harris remain jailed until trial due to numerous violations, after hearing evidence that afternoon from the Nevada County Probation Department that Harris was not compliant with the previously specified conditions.

Harris, who was indicted in connection with Olsen’s death last month along with five other co-defendants in the case, had been allowed to stay out of custody on pretrial release, on terms and conditions set by the probation department at his arraignment hearing last month.

But according to a report filed by the probation department, Harris, who has been residing in Dallas, was not living with his parental guardian, had been leaving his residence for purposes other than those specified by the terms of his release, and had not been cooperative with the probation department.

Harris’ terms of release had specified that he had to stay within the supervision of his mother, and could only leave her residence for certain specified purposes such as attending college classes or religious services, and had to report regularly to his pretrial release officer.

Investigators with the Dallas Police Department apparently checked on Harris in relation to his failure to pay some traffic tickets, and found that he was living at a difference residence than that of his mother. The probation department was then notified and contacted Harris’ mother, who was informed that she and her son were both in violation of the defendant’s pretrial release terms, court records state.

Along with co-defendants Ronney Turner, Devon Deontae Jennings, Trey Richards, William Rynell Levise, and Ladderick Timothy Wynn, Harris is expected to face trial later this year on numerous felony counts. These charges include illegal transportation of drugs, theft by false pretenses, and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle. All defendants also face gang enhancements on top of these charges, due to allegations by prosecutors that the six men are known members of the “Byrd Gang,” a Texas-based criminal entity.

Richards is facing a first-degree murder charge, as it is alleged that he fired the weapon that killed Olsen.

The six men’s next court appearance is a Friday pretrial hearing.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com