Club News, March 28, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: While some clubs have informed The Union of meeting cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns, we did not hear from them all. Please call ahead to confirm future meeting times and/or cancellations. We encourage club members to inform us of any future cancellations.

The Union publishes Club News each Saturday. To share the latest from your western Nevada County club or organization, email readers@theunion.com. Unfortunately only a small fraction of club submissions are published in the print version of The Union due to space constraints. To see the complete list of clubs, visit http://www.TheUnion.com, scroll down to the bottom and click on “announcements.”

Gold Country Community Services

We’re still serving our community. While our Congregate Lunch Cafe is closed and activities and classes (including those at the LOVE Bldg.) have been cancelled, we are still open on Tuesday to deliver several days worth of meals to our homebound clients – and to provide our congregate diners with meals they can take home. Executive director Janeth Marroletti advises all seniors to self-isolate, and to follow the news for updates and guidelines. Gold Country Community Services is located in the Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley. Visit http://www.goldcountryservices.org for further details or phone 530-273-4961.

Nevada County Travel Club

Hello, fellow travelers. I know that many of you are cancelling or rescheduling your travel plans and I certainly sympathize as I just cancelled a much anticipated trip to Scotland. But Scotland will still be there next year. Needless to say, our monthly meetings will be cancelled until further notice. I hope that all of you remain healthy until we can again get together to share our love of travel. Please know that our new travel director, Phyllis Murdock, is working on putting together a fabulous trip schedule for 2021. These are indeed challenging times but we will get through this and be able to hit the road again. Until then, be well. Judi Foy 530-432-3393.

Gold Country Square Dance Club

Following the guidelines set forth by our elected officials, the Goldancers Square Dance club will not be dancing for an undetermined time. We hope to be dancing again when everyone is healthy and it is safe to do so. Check our website at http://www.Goldancers.com to determine when we are dancing again.

Grass Roots Genealogy Group

We will not meet in April due to the restrictions on public meetings. The May meeting may also need to be cancelled, please check Club News at the end of April or call the number below to be placed on our email list. GRGG is an informal gathering of people interested in learning and sharing about how to do family history research. Meeting time is first Wednesday of every month from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the LDS (Mormon) church, 615 Hollow Way, Nevada City. Call Susan at 530-271-1311 for more information.

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley

We have postponed “A Day for Women” because of the concern for our community’s health. We will decide about rescheduling for Fall or next spring when we all have a better idea of what life will be like. After a very successful retreat, we have changed our structure from committees to hands on Project Teams. Members will be able to choose areas of interest and participate as possible in various projects to benefit the community, allowing for flexibility of time for our members. We will continue holding our meetings through technology and will plan to respond to community need as we can. If you have a passion for women and children and would like to make a difference, please let us know at http://www.sigv.org. Our new structure may just fit your desire for service without a huge time commitment of time.

Gold Country Fly Fishers

In accordance with the directives from state and federal agencies, all GCFF activities are suspended until further notice. The board of GCFF believes it prudent, due to public health and safety concerns of our members, for the GCFF to cancel all gatherings for at least 30 days. Gatherings include the monthly general meeting as well as face to face gatherings of the board, of committees and “fishouts.” Check our website at http://www.goldcountryff.org for more information about our programs. We will be posting program and meeting information when our activities resume.

Health Care for All – CA

We will not hold our March 28 meeting. Wishing all of you a safe journey through these rough times. We will be holding our Board of Directors meeting via Zoom, and when we are on the other side of this pandemic, please join us to work harder than ever to make health care a human right. Our chapter is very busy working to pass Single Payer healthcare in California and nationally. According to the study published Feb. 15, 2020 in the Lancet Health Policy Journal from Yale University, “Although health care expenditure per capita is higher in the USA than in any other country, more than 37 million Americans do not have health insurance, and 41 million more have inadequate access to care. A universal system, such as that proposed in the Medicare for All Act, has the potential to transform the availability and efficiency of American health-care services. We calculate that a single-payer, universal health-care system is likely to lead to a savings in national health-care expenditure, equivalent to more than $450 billion annually. The entire system could be funded with less financial outlay than is incurred by employers and households paying for health-care premiums combined with existing government allocations. Furthermore, we estimate that ensuring health-care access for all Americans would save more than 68,000 lives every year.” Help us make this happen.

The PEO Gold Country Reciprocity Bureau

Our Board (GCRB) has cancelled the Founder’s Day luncheon scheduled for today, March 21, at Sierra Pines Methodist Church in Grass Valley. This precaution is being taken due to the COVID-19 virus. Apologies to all, but safety and well being was the first concern. Also the officers’ training slated for Saturday, April 4 has been cancelled.

Newcomers Club of Nevada County

We have cancelled our event for today, March 21. We are a very welcoming club for those new to the area, newly retired, or have lived in the area for many years and looking for something new and interesting. Our meetings are generally held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Alta Sierra Country Club. These meetings feature a delicious lunch and an informative and entertaining program. For more information call Ann at 530-432-9954 or visit us at http://www.newcomersnc.org and Facebook.

Sierra Nevada Canoe and Kayak Club (SNCKC)

This group of flat water kayakers and a few canoe enthusiasts meet almost every fourth Thursday at Seaman’s Lodge in Pioneer Park (427 Nimrod Street) in Nevada City. They meet at another location for the May picnic, self-rescue training in August, Lake Natoma potluck lunch paddle in November and holiday party in December. Meeting time is 6 or 6:30 p.m., depending on whether there is a potluck that night or not. Check out our website at http://www.mysnckc.org for details of the current month’s meeting, trips list, coaches corner, and much more information. Our monthly programs entertain, educate and give members and guests the opportunity to socialize and share knowledge of places, equipment and paddle skills to enhance their water adventures. Weather permitting we have several local one-day paddles each month. From April through October we also usually have a several-day car camping paddle trip each month. There are some activities that will probably appeal to you and your boat. We welcome those who love the sport of paddling. If that’s you, then please join us. For more info email us at snckc@att.net. See you on the water!

Golden Empire Sams RV Club

Is the only “road” your RV has recently seen, your driveway? If so, show it some love and join us for one of our camp outs. We are the Golden Empire Sams RV club, a group of RV enthusiast from the Grass Valley/Auburn area. We will have a camp out from May 10 to 14 to Boulder Creek RV Resort in Lone Pine, Calif., 2550 Hwy. 395 along the east side of the beautiful Sierras. RSVP to Bill at 530-277-9494 or Tony at 916-663-2475. Guests are welcome. For more information check out our website at http://www.Goldenempiresams.org.

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley

We are pleased to announce the opening of our nonprofit grants process. The application, due April 10, is available on our website at http://www.sigv.org. April 18 is “A Day for Women” conference at the Nevada County Campus of Sierra College. Participants will get a choice of three out of 18 fabulous informative workshops and a lunch provided by Valentina’s Organic Bistro (a more than $150 value) for only $45. Treat yourself to a chance to learn new things, meet new friends, and have fun girlfriend time. For more information and the purchase of tickets, go to http://www.sigv.org or http://www.sierracollege.edu/dayforwomen. Money raised by the event will support projects for women and children in Nevada County and students and programs at Sierra College, Nevada County Campus.

Pet Loss Support Group

Pets are more than companions, they are beloved members of a family. Find the support and understanding you need with others who share the loss of a loved pet. For anyone grieving the loss of a dear pet, please join us from 2 to 3 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month at Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough and Ready Hwy. For more information, please call 530-272-5739.

Gra-Neva Ford Model A Club

Ah-Oooogah! That is the sound of a vintage 1928-1931 Ford Model A automobile’s horn. Our club is actively touring about and having fun! If you have one of these fine vehicles, and are not one of our members, you are missing out! We are a local bunch of friendly and welcoming people, who invite you to join us at our meeting as a guest, and to possibly consider becoming a new member. We meet at 7 p.m. monthly, January through October, on the fourth Thursday of each month, at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518 Hwy. #49. We are currently making plans for this coming May to celebrate our 60th anniversary in Nevada County, as one of the longest-standing Model A clubs in the world! Our activities include touring on this area’s beautiful back roads, parades, maintenance of our cars, and enjoying good camaraderie at all our gatherings. Membership does not require ownership of a Model A, just an interest in the automobile. For questions, or further information, call 530-274-7079, or browse our website at http://www.granevaas.com.

The Nevada County Amateur Radio Club

Non-ham members as well as persons interested in becoming ham radio operators or learning more about ham radio are welcome to attend. More information may be found at http://www.NCARC.org.

Pinochle Players

Do you enjoy playing cards? We play Pinochle from noon to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday in Grass Valley. If you are interested, please call Rochelle Chapdelaine at 530-205-9452.

Nevada County Republican Women Federated (NCRWF)

Meetings are held the third Wednesday of the month September through June. Reservations are required. For more information about meetings, call Judy at 530-271-5794. Information about membership can be answered by calling 530-263-6733. For more information about NCRWF please email us at NCRWF@reagan.com or visit the website at http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org.

Golden Empire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s Auxiliary

We are in need of more members. The Auxiliary first started at the County Hospital in Nevada City and came to Grass Valley Convalescent Hospital with the first administrator when the County Hospital closed and Golden Empire opened its doors. The Auxiliary provides many services. Catholic services are offered every week, ceramics are made every week by both members for sale and residents, as therapy. Non-denominal chapel services are provided every week. Visitation is done by members and more visitors are always needed. Some residents are from out of the area and have no one to visit them. The Auxiliary makes favors for the food trays of those who must eat in their room and assists with the dressing and grooming for a formal ball held for the residents every April. They host an Ice Cream Social with live music every June and provide pies for the residents’ Thanksgiving Dinner, usually held before Thanksgiving for residents and their families. In December the Auxiliary provides homemade cookies, small gifts for the residents before Christmas and more. There are never too many people to help provide our services. The Auxiliary meets at 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of every month, except July and August, in the dining room of the Center. If you are interested in joining this group you can contact membership Chairman Barbara Ford at 530-273-6084 for more information and a membership application, or come to the next meeting.

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills

What is new? Our meetings are now from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. It is that time of year again! We will be hosting our 27th Annual Spring Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 16 and 17, rain or shine. Tickets go on sale at a special price of $20 through April 1. After April 1, advanced tickets are $25. Tickets are $30 at the gardens on the day of event. Children under 10 are half price. Children carried are free. Please no pets.

If you want to learn more about our club and see how we help our community thrive, come join us. Our meetings are the first, second and third Thursdays of every month at Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro in Grass Valley. We want you and your talents! It would be our pleasure to have you join us in our efforts to support nonprofit organizations that improve the lives of women and children in our community. For more information visit us at http://www.sierrasoroptimist.org, or visit our Facebook page. If you would like to feature your garden in our 2021 Garden Tour please email us at sisfgardentour@gmail.com.

Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association

If you are interested in growing grapes, starting a vineyard, making wine, wine tasting or learning about wine in general, please join us for cheese and crackers at our meeting and bring a bottle of your favorite wine for all to taste. You do not have to be a grape grower or winemaker to join our group! We have interesting speakers, a summer picnic, a holiday party, and we provide a yearly scholarship to local students. For more information about SWGGA, visit https://swgga.org. We’d love to have you join us.

Grass Valley Moose Lodge #2317

We are an international organization of men and women, dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing our community closer together and celebrating life. We are for children in need from throughout the world at Mooseheart Child City and School, just west of Chicago. We provide for seniors at Moosehaven, our 72 acre retirement community in Orange Park, Florida along the St. Johns River. We provide over $90 million worth of community service activities annually throughout the USA. We have fun doing so and develop lifelong bonds. We will have birthday celebrations, and dinners on some Saturdays, as well as our monthly Monday and Wednesday, Thursday, night dinners, and our great Friday night dinner specials with karaoke after dinner. Check our website, and calendar. We also have a place for clubs and social gatherings. Come in and make new friends. Please come join us as a guest. We are located at Grass Valley Moose Lodge, 15694 Allison Rd. in Grass Valley. For more information call the lodge at 530-273-1070 or email lodge2217@mooseunits.org.

Nevada County Astronomers

NC Astronomers meet at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month in the community room at Madelyn Helling library. All are welcome. For more information, visit http://www.ncastronomers.org.

Gold Country Kiwanis

In April, GC Kiwanis will be hosting “World Tai Chi Day” also at the South Yuba Gym. On May 2 we will host the Kids Safety and Health Carnival and in July the Children’s Festival at Pioneer Park. Gold Country Kiwanis meets every Thursday at noon at Kane’s Restaurant on West Main Street in Grass Valley. Contact us at 1822tinman@gmail.com or visit http://www.goldcountrykiwanis.org.

Gold Country Welcome Club

Did you receive a new sewing machine as a present and now you are wondering what to do with it? Perhaps our club can help with that. Our members have formed sewing groups and quilting groups to get together on a regular basis and share ideas and to work on individual projects. If this might be of interest to you, visit our website at http://www.gcwelcome.com to learn more about the possibilities that our club has to offer.

Citizens Against False Accusations

Child abuse is a very serious matter, but so are false allegations of child abuse which has the potential to destroy an innocent person’s reputation and land them in prison for decades. Citizens Against False Accusations was formed to help those falsely accused of heinous crimes against children. False allegations, over the past years, have become close to an epidemic. In many cases, a false accusation of molesting is made by a child in a heated divorce or custody matter. This specific problem has gotten so out-of-hand in the country that it has been given a name; the S.A.I.D. Syndrome (Sexual Allegations in Divorce). Citizens Against False Accusations provide support and information about what best to do when a person has been falsely accused. The meeting is free to the public. For more information, call 916-216-0995 or email gvcenss@aol.com.

American Association of University Women (AAUW)

AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. For individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree, the Nevada County Branch offers “Friends of AAUW” membership. For more than 75 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been striving to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. For more information, visit http://www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net or call 530-470-9395.

Hot Breakfast Club

The First Baptist Church is offering a free hot breakfast to Nevada Union High School students on the first Wednesday of each month throughout the academic year. Food is served from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. along with “drinks and fun.” The church is located at 1866 Ridge Rd., across from NUHS. In addition to a hot breakfast, which often includes pancakes, breakfast burritos or French toast, a selection of doughnuts, cereals, coffee, tea and juice will always be available. This is drop-in event for high school students before school is sponsored by First Baptist Church in partnership with Campus Life. All are students are welcome.

Nevada County Democratic Women’s Club

Join us on the first Saturday of each month for breakfast. Check-in and socializing begins at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast and meeting at 10 a.m. at Trolley Junction Restaurant at the Northern Queen Inn, 400 Railroad Ave. Nevada City. Cost is $15 for full buffet breakfast, coffee and juice. Non-members and guests always welcome. RSVP at nevcodwc@gmail.com.

Family History Center

Nevada City’s Family History Center has expanded their hours. The Center will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays. The center offers free access to Ancestry.com, Find My Past, Fold3, Geneanet, My Heritage, Newspapers.com and Paper Trail. Volunteers are on site to assist with your research. In addition, on the third Tuesday of each month the Family History Center hosts a Family History Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon. Each month this workshop presents a topic related to genealogical research and related subjects. Parents with pre-school age children may find our Thursday hours more convenient for research and assistance. There will be activities available for children during Thursday research hours so parents can focus on research. Nevada City Family History Center is located at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 615 Hollow Way in Nevada City. The entrance is located at the back of the building where there is free parking and level access.

Gold Country Italian American Club

Do you enjoy good fellowship? Good food? Bingo? Then join us at our luncheon on the third Tuesday of the month. We meet at 11:30 a.m. the Alta Sierra Country Club. For more information, call Don at 530-271-7491.

Social Hour at the Library

The Madelyn Helling Library is now hosting a monthly Social Hour. The library loves to introduce newcomers to everything Nevada County has to offer. Just gone through a big life change and looking for new friends? Just want to get out of the house? Come to the library’s Social Hour! Each month, on the first Thursday of the month, the Social Hour program will have games, crafts, and snacks! Come meet new people and hopefully make some new friends. Future dates include: April 2, May 7, and June 4. Attendance is free and no registration is required! For more information, visit the Events Calendar at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.

Grass Valley Al-Anon

Is your life affected by someone else’s drinking? The Grass Valley Al-anon meetings have relocated to 1721 E. Main Street, Suite 1B. Please review our meeting schedule by clicking on the link below. Newcomers are welcome to all meetings; and the Monday morning sessions are specific to people new to 12-step meetings. If you want/need support, we are here for you! For more information, visit https://al-anon.org/al-anon-meetings/find-an-al-anon-meeting/ or https://al-anon.org/newcomers/self-quiz/adult-grew-up-with-alcoholic-quiz/.

Nevada City’s Evangeline Chapter 9, Order of the Eastern Star (OES)

OES is the world’s largest organization that admits both women and men to membership. The fraternal order supports friendship and fellowship among its members and philanthropy in the community, including a scholarship program along with cancer and heart research charities statewide. Locally we contribute regularly to the KARE Crisis Nursery and the Interfaith Food Ministry and just recently made and donated over 100 Port Pals given to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and the Grass Valley Dialysis Center to be provided to their cancer patients with chemo ports.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

For those interested in joining TOPS, our club meets at 10 a.m. on Friday mornings. Check-in is between 8 and 9:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army, 10725 Alta St. in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. Fore more information, call Sharon Rodriguez at 530-575-9325.

The Nevada-Placer Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

We are devoted to creating an America free from gun violence, where all Americans are safe at home, at school, at work, at place of worship, and in our communities. We work to educate families about gun violence prevention and to help create and support public policy, legislation and regulations for sensible gun laws at the state and national levels. We seek to reduce firearm injury and death by keeping weapons out of dangerous hands. Contact bradynevadaplacer@gmail.com for more information.

Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

Our local Captain John Oldham Chapter meets the fourth Monday each month. We are a nonprofit, non-political, volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. Members can be any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background – who can prove lineal descent from a patriot who supported the cause of independence in the Revolutionary War. Locally we promote patriotism, history, conservation and education with community projects and through chapter donations. For instance, our local Community Classroom Committee connects DAR with area schools by volunteering in classrooms, providing school supplies and helping teachers wherever there is a need. For further information on our monthly luncheon meetings or for membership, please call Emily Boling at 530 273-6140.

Jewel Heart Norcal Study Group

We will now be meeting evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. We are starting a study of “The Foundation of Perfections,” which is a practical guide of stages on the path to full enlightenment. The Foundation of Perfections is a Buddhist text that offers intimate access to the material through explanation, group discussions, and meditation. The group will use Gelek Rimpoche’s text by the same name as a guide. All are welcome — Buddhist background or affiliation is not required. Meetings are held at a member’s house in downtown Grass Valley. For more information and location please contact Joe at 530-263-8508 or email jbreault51@gmail.com. Jewel Heart Norcal is affiliated with Jewel Heart International. For more information visit http://www.jewelheart.org.

P.E.O. Sisterhood

Since its inception in 1869, P.E.O., Philanthropic Educational Organization, has helped more than 109,000 women pursue educational goals by providing almost $345 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans and the stewardship of Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together nearly a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters. To learn more about P.E.O., visit http://www.peointernational.org.

Kentucky Flat 4-H Club

The mission of 4-H is to engage youth in reaching their fullest potential while advancing in the field of youth development. Our club would like to invite all those interested or those who would like to learn more about 4-H to join us at our next community club meeting. Our club consist of Primary, age 5 to 8 years old, Junior, Intermediate and Senior members, age 9 to 19. We meet on the second Monday of each month at the Kentucky Flat Community Center, 13281 Newtown Rd in Nevada City. We offer a wide range of projects for our members. For more information, contact leaders Jeff Tynan and Teresa Toledo-Larios at kentuckyflat4h@gmail.com.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Grass Valley Chapter 1335

All federal employees and retirees and their spouses are invited to join NARFE. It is a non-partisan, non-profit organization founded 97 years ago to protect the earned benefits of federal employees and retirees. Members meet the second Thursday each month at Margarita’s restaurant on Plaza Drive in the Glenbrook Basin, except for July and August. Social time is 11:15 a.m., lunch to follow and then our speaker. A short business meeting follows. Local chapter meetings serve as an opportunity for federal employees and retirees to socialize, receive timely updates on policy actions affecting the federal community, and hear programs of general interest or of value to members. Reservations for lunch are not required. For more information on the luncheon or program, please call chapter president Larry Kinkor, 530-265-6477.

Banner Community Guild

We are dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for our community, regenerative farms, local economy, cultural diversity, education, the arts, and a variety of charitable causes. Membership in the Guild is open to women and men, people of color and people of diverse beliefs. We are an organization that listens intently to the myriad of voices in our community in order to nurture an organization that is inviting to all. Our motto is “Neighbors helping neighbors.” Monthly meetings are held at the Guild Hall at 12629 McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley on the third Thursday of every month with a potluck at 5:30 and meeting beginning at 6 p.m. All meetings are open to the public and membership is encouraged. For membership information, rental of the Guild Hall including two large rooms and a completely equipped kitchen. For upcoming events and more, go to http://www.bannerguild.org. A Flea Market is held on the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendor sites are available for $10 – no reservation required. For more info about the Flea Market call 530-277-4310. Coming soon: a Tool Lending Library! Stay tuned about this and other additional developments at the Banner Guild.

SIRs (Sons in Retirement Branch 55 Grass Valley-Nevada City)

Renew old friendships and make new friends through our monthly luncheons and organized activities. Activities are base on members interest; wine testing, bocce ball, pool, bowling, golf, fishing, and many more. We invite men of ALL ages that are semi-retired or retired looking to meet new friends and participate in fun activities. We are a 501-(c) 4 nonprofit men’s organization that has been established for over 60 years. We meet for lunch the third Tuesday of every month at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge (non affiliated host) located at 15694 Allison Ranch Rd. Lunch is at noon. Come early for happy hour and billiards/pool. Come alone or bring a guest. Joining is free and there are no dues. Come join us, no reservation necessary. (Cost of lunch includes main course and desert)

Come check us out! For further information if needed, Call the ‘Big SIR’ at 530-271-5679. More information about SIRs can be found at http://www.sirinc.org.

Child Loss Support Group

Anyone who has had a child die in their family is invited to contact Shari Homan, who is in the process of establishing a local chapter of The Compassionate Friends. The national nonprofit is a self help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. To complete the application process Homan is seeking three to four volunteers who are a parent, grandparent or adult sibling to act as a steering committee to help manage the formation of a Nevada County Chapter. If interested please contact Homan at Shari.homan@yahoo.com. To learn more about The Compassionate Friends, visit http://www.compassionatefriends.org.

The Craft Guild of Nevada County

Join crafters interested in sharing their crafts with others in selling handmade items locally. Meetings are at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month except for Feb., April, June, July and December. We meet at the Earle Jameson Education Building at 112 Nevada City Hwy. Check out our blog at http://www.craftguildnevadacounty.blogspot.com.

Dementia Support Group

Cascades of Grass Valley, a senior living community located at 415 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley, will be hosting a monthly support group for family and caregivers of those with dementia to help provide proven techniques to care, connection and understanding. Meetings will be held on the third Friday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Caring for a loved one with memory loss can be challenging and difficult, but with support and the care of others who are going through similar experiences, it can become easier. At Cascades of Grass Valley, we want to provide an environment that fosters engagement and connection and welcome you to join our Dementia Support Group. Take some time to rest and recharge with others who understand your journey, ask questions, share your story, give and receive support and learn care techniques from local experts on memory loss. Meetings are free and open to the public. Please call Brianna Phillips or Pepsi Pittman at 530-272-8002 to for more information or to RSVP.

American Contract Bridge League Duplicate Bridge Games

Come join the friendly folks who play duplicate bridge. We have games every week – Mon., Tues. Wed. and Fri. at the Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley (for info call Bruce at 530-477-9586 and for partnerships on Mon. email Bill Jones at bill8jones@yahoo.com. Thursdays at Eskaton in Grass Valley (Harvey, 530-477-5107) and Mon. and Wed. at Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley (Jim, 530-432-5593). If you need any other information or you are interested in learning how to play bridge, you can contact Bruce Lester at 530-477-9586. For information and a class concerning the “duplicate game,” email Bill Jones at bill8jones@yahoo.com. Our games are not only competitive and sanctioned ACBL games, but we always serve delicious coffee/tea and refreshments.

Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous?

S.L.A.A., is a fellowship based on the 12 step program of Alcoholics Anonymous. This self-help fellowship is open to people of any age or sexual preference. Members include those who suffer from a compulsive need for sex, those with a desperate attachment to one person, and those who have a compulsive need to avoid sexual or emotional attachments. What all members have in common is an obsessive/compulsive pattern, either sexual or emotional (or both), in which relationships or activities have become increasingly destructive to all areas of their lives – career, family, and sense of self-respect. Meetings are open to any person who believes he or she has this problem and wants to find help in recovering. More information, including Nevada County meetings, may be had by calling the phone number for the Sacramento Regional Information number – 916-552-1442, or by going to the S.L.A.A.’s international website: https://slaafws.org/ (S.L.A.A. Fellowship Wide Services).

The Tapestry Network of Nevada County

We have just celebrated our 7th anniversary in Nevada County. This Christian business networking chapter serves Nevada County’s local nonprofits while promoting each other in business. Part of our recent growth is the expansion, adding a Christian Bookstore in our downtown Grass Valley location. Their store includes Christian jewelry as well as books from local authors. The organization showcases authors as guest speakers and will have book signings along with the regular book sales of office hours Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our monthly fundraisers normally take place on the second Thursday of each month. The Tapestry Network is open to all women in the marketplace. Details may be found on their Facebook page: The Tapestry Network of Nevada County – BAM. Or email melisa@m3mall.biz.

Nordic Skiers of Nevada County

We promote back-country skiing and snowshoeing for its members and the community. The club sponsors trips and monthly club meetings the first Thursday of every winter month. The general public is welcome to attend meetings and may join at club meetings. The club web site is http://www.nordic-skiers.org.

Lions Clubs in Nevada County

California Lions have announced the annual Student Speaker Contest that got underway at the end of January. This year, the topic is “Freedom of the Press, What Does it Mean?” Students compete first at the local club level and the winners of each of the club contests advance to zone and region levels working their way up to the state competition where the total scholarship monies offered to the ultimate winner amounts to $21,500. There are three local clubs offering the contest, Grass Valley Host Lions Club, Nevada City Lions Club and Higgins Diggins Lions Club. We encourage students at our local high schools or private schools in the area as well as home schooled students to compete. For more information regarding the contests, contact Donner Region Chair Diana Beer at 530-477-0134.

Over Eaters Anonymous

OA is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope are recovering from compulsive overeating. We welcome everyone who wants to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for membership: we are self-supporting though our own contributions. OA is not affiliated with any public or private organizations, political movement, ideology or religious doctrine: we take no position on outside issues. Our primary purpose is to abstain from compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors and to carry the message of recovery through the twelve Steps of OA to those who still suffer. If you think you are one us of please join us at the following meetings. We meet at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 201 Nevada St. in Nevada City. Also at 5 p.m. on Fridays at BriarPatch Co-op, 290 Sierra College Dr. in Grass Valley. For more information please visit http://www.sacvalleyoa.org http://www.oa.org.

The Gold Country Miniature Society

We enjoy making doll houses and doll house accessories. We build miniatures in all scales and have a variety of interesting projects throughout the year. We meet at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and new members are welcome. There are three other miniature clubs in the area which get together on different days. Those interested in this fun hobby can email Barbara at bathca@gmail.com or Pat at pat@beachesbeaches.com.

Senior Social Singles

We are a group of congenial single people in western Nevada County and nearby areas. We get together several times a month for activities such as social hours before local restaurant dining, potlucks, picnics, game nights, movies, dancing, hikes, and other outings. We are a social club whose purpose is to find people with like interests and form good friendships. Membership is open to single, widowed, divorced, or legally separated persons. For more information call Virginia at 530-477-8969.

Retired Employees Association (RPEA)

We are a statewide, non-profit association of retirees who are members of CALPERS, which includes current or retired employees of public and state agencies, and classified schools. RPEA members and prospective members are welcome to attend our monthly lunch and business meetings that include programs of interest to our Nevada County Chapter members. Our meetings are held on the second Monday of each month, followed by a guest speaker. We meet at noon at Casa Las Katarinas, just off Alta Sierra Drive, one-tenth of a mile off State Hwy. 49. Interested retirees can call Tess Andrews at 530-271-1188, Mary Ann Trygg at 530-273-2488; or email rpea.chapter.78@gmail.com, to make a lunch reservation. Retired or near-retirement public employees are welcome to stop by and see what RPEA has to offer, and maybe see a few old friends!

Gamblers Anonymous

The High Nooners chapter of Gamblers Anonymous meets from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad St. in Nevada City. Thousands of people who have created problems due to excessive gambling have found the strength to quit by joining Gamblers Anonymous (G.A.). If gambling is destroying you or someone you care about, call 775-430-2771. There is no charge to belong to G.A.

Penn Valley Toastmasters

We hold our meeting on Thursday evenings, in the ReMax center, 10126 Commercial Ave (near Player’s Pizza), from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Summer Brown was last week’s Toastmaster for the evening. It was her first time hosting the evening. Toastmaster not only helps improve your speaking skills, Toastmaster learning platform also assists in the development of one’s leadership skills. Stop by and enjoy an evening of both prepared and extemporaneous speeches.

Sons In Retirement Branch 124 Alta Sierra

Men, looking for something to do in retirement? Not excited about becoming a greeter at that big box store? Want to meet new friends, try new things, retry old things and have fun? Come join us for lunch and an interesting speaker. We are SIR (Sons in Retirement) a group of retired Gents who get together for fun and companionship. We are golfers and bowlers, wine tasters and food lovers. We like to try new things and have new experiences. We meet at the Alta Sierra Country Club on the first Tuesday of every month. Social hour starts at 11 a.m. and lunch is begins at noon. Contact Dave Gates at 530-333-5975.

United Nations Association, USA Golden Empire Chapter

Our chapter presents monthly programs on global issues related to the United Nations and the principles on which it was founded. The goal is to educate members and the community on issues such as the conflicts in the Middle East, sustainable development, climate change, inequality, energy access, gender equity and the plight of refugees around the world. For further information, visit http://www.unausa.org.

Nevada City Inner Wheel Club

Our clubs are all over the country as well as all over the world. First club founded in England in 1924. We are on e of the largest women’s service clubs in the world. Our District 519 has about 10 different clubs mostly in and around Sacramento. We meet about five times a year. This year District 519 held their Annual Founders Day Luncheon celebrating 94 years in existence. Our guest speakers were ladies from “Canine Companions for Independence.” They spoke about their organization and how they helped the disabled. They brought three gold labs and an 8 week old black lab. An older lady who was wheelchair bound demonstrated many things her dog could do for her and all with one word commands. Our club meets once a month for a meeting and lunch. Information about our club call Carole at 530-265-6989.

Diabetes Support Group

Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy is offering a free diabetes support group for people with diabetes and those who care for them from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at their office, located at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. For information please call 530-615-4155.

Gold Country Stamp Club

Is grandpa’s old stamp collection in the attic gathering dust? Bring it in and we will help you sort the trash from the treasure, the gems from the junk, the extraordinary from the … well you get the idea. If you are considering selling these family treasures, for say some new transportation, we could help you decide if you’ll be browsing for a beamer or haggling over pre-owned sneakers. On the other hand, maybe you would rather pick up where grandpa left off and fill in some of those blank spaces. We can help with that too! We’re Gold Country Stamp Club and we meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Eskaton Recreation Center at 645 Eskaton Circle in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 530-477-0108.

Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss

An ongoing support group, “Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss,” meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Eskaton Village. The group is facilitated by Barbara Larsen, the creator and author of Movement with Meaning. Larson has been working in the field of dementia care for 30 years and is the chair and founding member of the Elder-Care Providers’ Coalition of Nevada County. Meetings include tips on how to communicate effectively with a loved one or friend with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. Information on local resources is also available.

Thursday Bingo

Come join us for a fun filled evening of Bingo at the Grass Valley Elks No. 538, 109 School St., Grass Valley. Food available in kitchen at 5 p.m. Help yourself to free coffee. Bingo starts at

6:30 p.m. For more information 530-273-9228.

Grass Valley Daughters of the Nile, Chapt. 4

We are an international fraternal organization for women 18 years or older, who are related by birth or marriage to Shriner, Master Mason or Daughter of the Nile, or is a majority member in good standing of a Masonic-related organization for girls; or who was a patient, with or without Shrine or Masonic relationship, at a Shriners Hospital for Children. Founded in Seattle in 1913, members total 25,000 in 136 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The members are proud of their long association with Shriners International and their continuing support of Shriners Hospital for Children. We meet at 11:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month at the Madison Masonic Temple for fellowship followed by a bring-your-own lunch at noon. For more information on membership, contact Jeanne Allgeier at 530-273-8359. We welcome new members with open arms.

Food Addicts in Recovery

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free twelve step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at Auburn Grace Community Church, 3126 Olympic Way, Room 204, in Auburn. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 530-885-4292, or visit http://www.foodaddicts.org.

Roamin’ Angels Car Club

Established in 1962, the Roamin’ Angels Car Club is an icon both within the hobby and the community. We are dedicated to promoting the preservation of classic, vintage and historic vehicles but with the recent changes to our bylaws you no longer have to own a pre-1973 American made classic to belong to our club. We meet at 7 a.m. every Friday at Penny’s Diner in Grass Valley, across from B & C Hardware in the Fowler Center. We also meet at 5 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Grass Valley Round Table Pizza next to Staples. A love of old cars and having fun is all you need to join the Roamin’ Angels. New friends, lots of car talk, day trips, mystery tours, progressive dinners, and our annual Cruisin’ the Pines Car Show are just some of the adventures that await you. Want to help our community? We have held our Annual Christmas Toy Drive for over 25 years and our Scholarship/Education Program has provided financial assistance to our local youth for close to 20 years. Come on down and find out more about one of the oldest and largest Car Clubs in Northern California. Visit our website at http://www.Roaminangels.com.

The Nevada County Healing Through Loss and Grief Support Group

We meet at the FREED office, 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 104 in Grass Valley. Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, whether current or from the past, is welcome. There is no charge to participate, but members join only several times a year. For more information, visit http://www.LossAndGrief.org.

High Sierra Corvette Club

Corvette owners, if you are interested in Corvette runs, social events, food, laughter, racing events, and all around car club fun, then High Sierra Corvette Club has something to offer you. Our club meetings are held monthly on the third Thursday at Apple Alley Cafe, located at the Brunswick “Y” — Colfax Highway. The meetings begin at 6 p.m. Arrive early for social hour or if you want to eat before the meeting. All Corvette enthusiasts are invited to attend our meetings and see what we are all about! For more information, please visit http://www.highsierracorvettes.org or call Hank Bradanini at 530-273-1285.

Alienated Grandparents Anonymous

Do you feel alienated from your grandchildren? You are not alone. Please consider joining our support group at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We hope you to see you at future meetings to:

• Be encouraged.

• Learn more about AGA Nevada County California and AGA International mission and goals.

• Establish regular meetings and event(s) schedule.

Please invite anyone you know that is experiencing alienation or estrangement from their grandchildren to this meeting.

Knowledge is power. Understanding the complexities of alienation helps grandparents.

We focus on the struggle so many loving grandparents have in trying to be part of their grandchildren’s lives. AGA offers strategies for repairing, rebuilding, and healing these relationships. AGA offers coping skills to help manage the devastating emotional pain of being disconnected from our grandchildren. You are not suffering alone.

AGA is a 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2011. It has a presence in all 50 states in the U.S. and 13 countries. For more information, visit http://www.aga-fl.org, email MyAGA.NevadaCounty@gmail.com or visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Alienated-Grandparents-Anonymous-Nevada-County-California-316925188659157.

Gather the Women of Nevada County

We are a global sisterhood that connects women through circles. We create safe spaces to share our true selves. Meeting in circles, we find our voices, claim our power, and celebrate self worth, leading to personal and planetary transformation. Some examples of our circles are drumming, organic culinary arts and feasting, practical well-being, women studies book circle and looking within for personal and spiritual growth. For more information, visit http://www.gatherthewomen.org or call Marceline at 530-615-4018.

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group

Peripheral neuropathy, a result of damage to the peripheral nerves, often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. It can be very painful and can also affect other areas of the body. For more information on the next meeting, call 530-268-1017.

Marijuana Anonymous

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Some of us have found marijuana controls our lives. Our dreams go up in smoke … Marijuana Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share experience, strength and hope with each other that we may solve our common problem and help others recover from marijuana addiction. We meet every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room 106 at CORR, 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.

Le Tip

We are a professional organization of men and women dedicated to the highest standards of exchange of business tips. The Gold Country lunch chapter meets at Kane’s on Wednesdays from 11:46 a.m. to 1:01 p.m. Call 530-263-6094 for more details.

Gold Country Trails Council (GCTC)

GCTC is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 1981 to develop, maintain and protect non-motorized recreational trails in the Tahoe National Forest and the Sierra Foothills area for public use and enjoyment. Today, it is the Sierra’s largest community of active equestrians. GCTC hosts trail work days, horse camp outs, day rides, barbecues, the big ice cream social and Thanksgiving Holiday Feast. General meetings are on the second Tuesday of every other month at 7 p.m. and include fascinating speakers and presentations. New members and guests are welcome. For complete information and full calendar of events, visit http://www.GoldCountryTrailsCouncil.org.

SIR’s (Sons in Retirement Branch 55)

Renew old friendships and make new friends through our monthly luncheons and organized activities (some activities include spouses or significant other). Activities are base on member’s interests: wine tasting, bocce ball, pool, bowling, golf, fishing, and many more. We invite men of ALL AGES that are semi-retired or retired looking to meet new friends and participate in fun activities. We are a 501-(c)4 non-profit men’s organization that has been established for over 60 years. We meet for lunch the THIRD TUESDAY of every month at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge (non affiliated host), located at 15694 Allison Ranch Rd. Lunch is at noon. Stick around afterwards for billiards/pool! Come alone or bring a guest. Joining is free and there are no dues. Come join us, no reservation necessary. (Cost of lunch includes salad, main course and desert) Come check us out! For further information if needed. Email: sir55grassvalley@gmail.com or call Hershel Golden at 530-272-3378. More information about SIR’s can be found at http://www.sirinc.org.

American Chronic Pain Association

We meet monthly to facilitate peer support and education for individuals with chronic pain and their families. The group hosts knowledgeable speakers on a regular basis who give helpful information on ways to live more fully in spite of pain. Group members also share experiences as well as support and encourage one another. The American Chronic Pain Association meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Gold Room at Hilltop Commons Senior Community. For more information, contact Jeanne Spring at 530-432-0247.

American Legion Auxiliary Frank Gallino Unit 130

Last month, members traveled to Yountville to visit the largest veterans’ home in California, the Veterans’ Home of California, founded in 1884. After a tour of the buildings and grounds we met with the Poppy Production Team and learned about the Poppy Making program.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Chapt. 12

We meet at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month at Paulette’s Country Kitchen in Grass Valley. If you are a mother, adoptive mother, stepmother, foster mother, grandmother or legal guardian who has a son or daughter who is serving, or has been honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States, we invite you to join us. For information, visit http://www.sierranevadabsma.org or email bsmaca12@earthlink.net.

Nevada County Freethinkers

Reason and rationality in the foothills — we welcome freethinkers, humanists, atheists, skeptics, and anyone looking to make a connection with other like minded people in our community. During our meetings we discuss how we arrived at our worldview and the difficulties we may have with friends and family who have trouble understanding our views, we review and discuss articles and other media about our views, and generally just have an enjoyable time together. For more information, visit http://www.meetup.com/Nevada-County-Freethinkers.

The Marine Corps League, Gold Country Detachment of #885 of Nevada County

Calling all Marines! Join us for our meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley. Look for the Marine Corps’ flag and yellow footprints at the bottom of the stairs at the rear of the building. For more information, call Al Hernandez at 530-864-2480.