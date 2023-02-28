Nevada County facilities closed today
Due to the forecast of ongoing heavy snow through Tuesday evening, all Western and Eastern Nevada County facilities will be closed today according to Nevada County officials.
Due to the winter weather and dangerous road conditions, all Nevada County facilities were closed at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, including the Nevada County courthouse and all libraries.
That closure announcement was extended Monday afternoon following the snowfall accumulation and taking the forecast into consideration.
Transit services cancelled Monday
Nevada County Connects and Nevada County Now transit routes stopped running after 10:30 a.m. due to the snow and unsafe conditions. The team started up in the morning, but had to shut down operations after only a few hours on routes.
Transit officials were unsure about cancelations and routes for today.
Despite ongoing efforts of road crews to keep up with the continuing snowfall, snow accumulation picked up earlier than expected on Monday, and road conditions became hazardous.
Residents are encouraged to stay safe and off the roads when possible. Minimizing roadway traffic helps crews to continue with plowing efforts.
Downed trees on county roads can be reported at 530-265-1411, www.nevadacountyca.gov/servicerequest, or 911. Downed power poles, as well as trees into power poles, should be reported directly to PG&E at 1-800-743-500 or 911.
County roads, wastewater and Nevada County Sheriff’s patrol services will continue as usual.
Extreme weather shelter extended
Nevada County and Sierra Roots will extend the operation of the extreme weather shelter located at the Veteran’s Hall (lower level), 415 North Pine St. in Nevada City through Friday morning, March 3.
Because of ongoing weather conditions, the shelter will be open 24 hours a day, when normally they are only open overnight.
“Sierra Roots needs about nine volunteers to work an overnight shift and about four to work a day shift,” said Mike Dent, Director of Housing and Child Support Services said. “If more help is needed, Alice Johnson, the Weather Shelter Coordinator will let us know. County employees are considered disaster services workers, so we can put the word out to fill any shifts that are needed. Volunteers get tired when the centers are open for 11 days in a row.”
With Sierra Roots leading the overall efforts, the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) provides case management services to attendees. Hospitality House provides Homeless Access Transportation (HAT) to and from the sheltering location. The Nevada County Veteran Services Office connects homeless veterans to available services.
Anyone experiencing a housing crisis can gain further referral assistance for shelter, food, healthcare, and other services by dialing 2-1-1 or 1-844-319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist.
If you see or know someone experiencing homelessness or have concerns about unhoused individuals, contact the HOME Team at 530-470-2686 or home@nevadacountyca.gov.
School closures
Area schools are closed again today across the region. Official reports from Scott Lay, Nevada county Superintendent f schools made the announcement at approximately 5:30 p.m. last night.
Before local schools can call a snow day, a team of officials drives the local roads before dawn to determine school closures for individual districts. Once making that decision, an automated phone call is sent out to families with school children at 5:30 a.m. with the official announcement for the cancellation of school.
Families can check district websites for official school closure information, KNCO radio station and The Union website.
“It is a tough decision for superintendents, and we know it is an inconvenience for working families, but safety trumps all, and if it is not safe, it’s not safe,” Scott Lay, Superintendent of Nevada City School District, said.
Most districts have three emergency school closure days on their calendars and if school is closed again on Tuesday, all three will have been used up in the Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD).
School days would be added to the end of the year, but even though there is a waiver process that the state allows for emergencies such as poor air quality due to fires, prolonged power outages and major emergencies, snow storms probably wouldn’t qualify for that waiver, according to Dan Frisella, Superintendent of NJUHSD.
Minimum days, or late start days are sometimes an option when weather can be predicted hourly.
“Safety measures are a priority,” Frisella said. “About 50% of our students depend on bus transportation so our decision is based on if the buses can get through, but we also have student drivers, 16 and 17 year-olds who drive and we need to keep their skills and risks in mind too.”
The superintendents group together with the California Highway Patrol, the Office for Emergency Services, Sierra College, the directors of all of the charter schools and the Durham Bus Services to determine if the road conditions are safe enough for transportation.
All after-school programs and extracurricular activities are canceled when schools are closed.