Closing reception set for Saturday for Hollie Dilley’s solo show ‘Reincarnation’

Delight in the world of Hollie Dilley’s pop-surrealist animalistic creations from 5-9 p.m. this Saturday at The Chambers Project, 103 Argall Way, Nevada City. Dilley blends taxidermy and detailed ceramic and metal work to give new life to animals that would otherwise return to dust. This is the closing ceremony for Dilley’s show, “Reincarnation.” Come celebrate Nevada County’s most bizarre and whimsical sculptor, your last chance to see a decade’s worth of art in one gallery. For more information, call the gallery at 530-470-3297 or go online at http://holliedilley.com/.