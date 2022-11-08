Closing arguments heard in Will vs. Tribble

Attorneys in the Gina Will vs. Rob Tribble case were back in Nevada County Superior Court Tuesday to give their closing statements in the embattled competition regarding the County’s Auditor-Controller position.

In the June 7 California Primary election, Tribble came away with the win and 55 percent of the overall vote.

Gina Will, who currently serves as the County’s Assistant Auditor-Controller, lost that race and began questioning the validity of Tribble’s win.

Attorney’s on Will’s behalf are arguing that Tribble is not qualified to hold the position of auditor-controller due to his lack of relevant experience within the required five-year time frame.

The stipulation requiring relevant experience is detailed in section 26945.B of the California Government code and was discussed at length by Will’s attorney Jim Sutton, who said the rule is put in place, “to keep someone with the type of experience that Mr Tribble has had, out of this important office.”

“We ask you to consider,” Sutton said. “Would Mr. Tribble be qualified to be the auditor-controller of San Francisco? I don’t think so.”

“Mr. Tribble admitted that in the last five years, he has not worked for a government agency, private firm, or managed employees,” Sutton said. “He has admitted in the stipulated facts that he has not done the job of a County auditor-controller.”

John Maxey, representing Tribble, stated that his client helped sell a $600 million dollar company and that type of business counts as relevant experience.

“The statute doesn’t say that you have to manage a room full of people,” Maxey said during his closing statements.

“The statute doesn’t even say that you have to manage a government office,” Maxey said of California Gov. Code 26945.B.

Sutton said that Tribble’s statements regarding relevant experience constitute as lying and should be noted as such.

“We believe that it is relevant in this case that Mr. Tribble has misrepresented and lied,” Sutton said.

“He changed his resume that he worked with the county in the last five years,” Sutton said, adding that it had been more than ten years.

Judge Robert Tice-Raskin heard the closing statements from both parties but did not provide a ruling on the matter and did not give a time when one would be provided.

“I want to make it clear that we request that Miss Will will be installed as the victor and the auditor-controller. Here there is no doubt that if Mr. Tribble was removed from the ballot, Miss Will would have won,” Sutton said.

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email, efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.