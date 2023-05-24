Grass Valley Firefighters, Police Officers, and local medics were quick to respond to reports of a vehicle into the downtown post office at about 4:45 p.m.
No injuries were sustained aside from a driver who was a little shook up.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Grass Valley Firefighters, Police Officers, and local medics were quick to respond to reports of a vehicle into the downtown post office at about 4:45 p.m.
No injuries were sustained aside from a driver who was a little shook up.
Officials on scene said it was the simple case of "pressing the wrong pedal" as the vehicle was previously in the parking spot it still partially occupied. There was no malicious intent suspected.
Damage to the structure's north facing wall appeared minimal though the vehicle did push all the way through.
Customers could be seen walking away with their packages from the front doors nearby as the situation didn't seem to impact the operations of the post office aside from the lack of access to the parking lot due to emergency response vehicles.
Live scanner feed here: