Close call
No injuries after vehicle crashes into Penn Valley building
Only feelings were bruised Thursday morning in Penn Valley’s Wildwood Center after an SUV careened into a dental office in the 11000 block of Pleasant Valley Road, in what could have otherwise been a tragic incident.
“She kept saying she was sorry,” Dental Solutions dentist Monte Smith said of the embarrassed driver, who was intended to be their next patient.
Smith and his staff had finished with a patient and was in the process of checking that person out at the front counter just before 10 a.m. when they heard the crash that sent glass and debris flying.
“Everyone thought it was an earthquake,” Smith said of the crash.
The Lexus SUV had penetrated the dental office’s waiting area, sending furniture across the room.
“We had a patient that was sitting there earlier, so we were very fortunate that nobody got hurt,” Smith said.
The driver of the SUV was stuck inside of the vehicle momentarily before first responders could help free her.
