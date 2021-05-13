Close call

The front end of a Lexus SUV smashed through the lobby wall of Dental Solutions in Penn Valley Thursday morning. Nobody was injured.

Photo: Elias Funez

Only feelings were bruised Thursday morning in Penn Valley’s Wildwood Center after an SUV careened into a dental office in the 11000 block of Pleasant Valley Road, in what could have otherwise been a tragic incident.

“She kept saying she was sorry,” Dental Solutions dentist Monte Smith said of the embarrassed driver, who was intended to be their next patient.

Smith and his staff had finished with a patient and was in the process of checking that person out at the front counter just before 10 a.m. when they heard the crash that sent glass and debris flying.

The Dental Solutions dental office in Penn Valley will have to undergo some repairs after an SUV careened into the building Thursday morning.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Everyone thought it was an earthquake,” Smith said of the crash.

The Lexus SUV had penetrated the dental office’s waiting area, sending furniture across the room.

“We had a patient that was sitting there earlier, so we were very fortunate that nobody got hurt,” Smith said.

The Lexus SUV sits partially in a building in the Wildwood Center in Penn Valley while first responders await the arrival of a tow truck to extract the vehicle from the dental office.



The driver of the SUV was stuck inside of the vehicle momentarily before first responders could help free her.

