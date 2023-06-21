The gentlemen who founded and operate Novo Expeditions have lived a life of adventure, and now they are offering their skills and experience to those willing to push themselves, all while having an enjoyable time in the wilderness of northern California.
Ryan Slane, Cofounder and CEO of Novo Expeditions said the idea to guide people on wilderness outings presented itself to him within the last year. From then, it has been full speed ahead.
“I would say the spark in my brain began probably a year ago,” Slane said. “And then that kind of gained traction and there were a few different avenues that I tried and then through a mutual friend I met Aosha. We hit it off right away.”
Aosha Wells is Cofounder of Novo Expeditions and brings with him a deep background in wilderness survival. Wells was even a contestant on the Discovery television series Naked And Afraid in 2021, bringing with him his wealth of knowledge.
When contestants were allowed to bring one item on the popular survival show, Wells opted for a basic pot. This allowed him to boil water and cook the creatures and plants he was able to find for a meal.
Through their initial meeting, Slane and Wells became friends as well as business partners, utilizing each of their unique skills.
“In short we are an all-inclusive adventure company,” Slane said. “We offer multi-day backpacking trips, hiking trips, and primitive survival experiences.”
“We have trips up in the mountains, up near Donner Summit area,” Wells said. “We have several locations up there, as well as all the way down to Point Reyes, so pretty much anything from coastal area up to the mountains we have different types of trips that we offer.”
The group has also been known to take on one of the west coast’s most glorious and renowned paths, the Lost Coast Trail, known for its majestic beauty.
Slane said that most of their clientele is couples or families, but it is not unusual to find a solo explorer up for the adventure. Novo also offers camp hikes, which are treks that center around a base camp where participants can gather at the end of a long day on the trails for camaraderie and food.
“We offer a lot of different levels of skill,” Wells explained. “We can pretty much take anybody who wants to try this out and experience it. Even for the multi-day trips, if someone has never done that before, we’re able to offer an experience that allows them to come in basically with no experience.
“We provide all the gear, all the education, and take them out and just deal with all the logistics. Also some trips we offer are more intermediate, so geared more toward folks who have a little bit more backpacking or hiking experience.”
Beginners need not worry about keeping up with more energetic or experienced climbers for most of the hikes Novo puts on. Wells said that the group always hikes at the speed of the slowest member of the group, and never requires anything out of participants that will push them too hard.
“The hikes are beginner hikes,” said Slane. “It’s all-inclusive so you get everything you need. The only thing we require you bring is your clothes, proper hiking boots, water, sunscreen, stuff like that. But we provide everything else: great food, backpacks, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, we provide all the cooking materials, we provide tents. Just come with yourself and any personal items you would want to bring on a trip and we’ve got the rest.”
Trips are scheduled, though custom trips are available. Either way, safety is at the forefront of all Novo does.
“As far as risk management goes on trips like this, it’s all about proper planning to mitigate those risks,” said Wells. “There’s certain things you can’t control in nature but what we can control is how prepared we are for those things, whether it’s weather, a change in terrain, someone gets sick; we always bring a really extensive first aid kit. I have a Wilderness First Responder certification that I have kept up for a number of years now.”
They also employ satellite communication abilities as well as an SOS function should the need arise, which they say so far has gone unused.
Slane and Wells are passionate about what they do, and encourage anyone to go out and see what joys lie beyond their comfort zone.
Wells said: “Just knowing that the experience I am helping to facilitate is something that almost always transforms someone in some way or another. It teaches them something about themselves. It challenges them in a way they didn’t know they could be challenged. It takes them past their edge.
“So you take someone out on a backpacking trip that they haven’t done before, and they think, ‘I don’t think I can do this.’ But then they show themselves and they show you, ‘wow I really can’ and that can be really empowering for people. You almost always see people come away from that with some extra sense of confidence and self-worth.”
Slane said it is that very spirit that invoked in him the inspiration to begin Novo in the first place.
“We are a company focused on transformation and fun and rejuvenation all in one package and we want there to be a positive transformation in the people who come to travel with us,” Slane said. “That’s our goal.”
For more information or to book a Novo Experience, please visit novoexpeditions.com.
