Climate Change Summit at Nevada County Media marks Earth Day

Local impacts of climate change and actions people can take to protect the community will be aired during a live panel discussion featuring local business and government leaders on Monday, a news release states.

The Climate Change Summit marks Earth Day, with the community event from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Nevada County Media’s new studios, 355 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley.

Businessman and podcaster Martin Webb of the weekly series “The Climate Report” will host and moderate the live discussion. Participants include: Sue Hoek, rancher and Nevada County District 4 supervisor; Rich Johansen, farmer and Nevada Irrigation District Division 5 director; Lars Ortegren, electrician and California Solar Electric Co. general manager; and Eli Ilano, Tahoe National Forest supervisor and environmental policy specialist.

A Q&A will be moderated by members of the Nevada Union High School Climate Club and the South Yuba River Citizens League. The entire session will be filmed by Nevada County Media staff. After the cameras are turned off, refreshments will be served for networking.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at http://www.NevadaCountyMedia.org/academy/p/speaker-series .





The Climate Summit is part of a new monthly speaker series hosted by Nevada County Media, which seeks to engage residents and leaders in relevant conversation about topics that impact all of us.

Everyone attending live events at NCM is required to wear masks indoors to ensure the safety of all. Participants are encouraged to stay home if experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19.

For more information, contact hannah@nevadacountytv.org .

Source: Nevada County Media