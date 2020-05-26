Clerk-Recorder’s Office will open counter service for marriages by appointment
FROM A PRESS RELEASE:
Due to COVID-19, effective June 1, 2020, marriage licenses, ceremonies and marriage deputization will be issued by APPOINTMENT ONLY.
HOW TO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT
- Step 1
Print the Name Equality Act of 2007 form (PDF). Please sign and date the form. This must be submitted when you come in to get your marriage license.
- Step 2
Complete an online application. Save the confirmation number from your online application.
- Step 3
Send an email to nc.recorder@co.nevada.ca.us requesting an appointment. Please include your names, confirmation number and indicate if license only or license and ceremony. An appointment will be set up for you and we will respond with further instructions.
APPOINTMENT TIMES
Our appointment times are between 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
APPOINTMENT PROTOCOL
- Both unmarried applicants must be present
- Both must have valid government photo identification, such as a driver’s license or passport
- Blood tests are no longer required as of January 1, 1995
- Applicants must be 18 years and older. If either party is under 18, you must contact the Juvenile Probation Department at 530-265-1300.
- Couples wanting a marriage ceremony and have more than eight (8) people attending will have to agree to have the ceremony conducted outside and to make specific arrangements with us.
- We suggest masks be worn
To start the process of making an appointment and for more information, please visit our website https://www.mynevadacounty.com/282/Public-Marriage-License-Requirements
