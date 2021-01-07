’Clearly, there needs to be a change’: Reaction to pro-Trump mob at U.S. Capitol

Peter Minett said he’s unsure whether Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol would be a “wake up call” or something more negative.

”Clearly, there needs to be a change,” said Nevada County’s Democratic Party chair.

“Given the president’s rhetoric and repetition of falsehoods, which he may or may not believe, it was not surprising, but profoundly disturbing,” he added.

On who he believes is responsible for the attack, he said, “When the leader of a political party, and the president of the nation, urges people to go in that direction, it shouldn’t be any surprise that people do,” adding, however, that the president “wasn’t alone.”

“Hopefully, we will see a move toward a more convivial way of finding the common ground among our varied positions,” said Minett.

Nevada County Republican Party Chair Bob Hren could not be reached for comment Thursday after multiple attempts.

Republican U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, whose district includes most of Nevada County, released a statement Wednesday afternoon while he and other House members and staff were “safe in secure locations” amid the storming of the Capitol.

In the statement, LaMalfa said that violence, “no matter by who or for what reason is inexcusable and must be dealt with immediately, forcefully and with the full force of the law.”

“The actions at the Capitol today hurt our country,” he wrote, adding that members of Congress would be resuming their duties soon after. “The voice of the House of the People will not be silenced for long by a small group that violates the goodwill of all Americans to the right to redress their grievances.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, whose district includes part of eastern Nevada County, also released a statement on the attack.

“The attack on the Capitol strikes at the most sacred act of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power,” wrote McClintock. “It is an outrage and a threat to our most fundamental principles as a free people.”

Congress’ process of counting the electoral votes, during which LaMalfa voted “yes” on motions to challenge electoral votes from both Pennsylvania and Arizona, stretched into Thursday morning. McClintock voted “no” on both motions.

Congress early Thursday confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the November election.

ELECTION DOUBT

While pro-Trump rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, a small group of local Trump supporters went ahead with plans that afternoon for a “Stop the Steal” demonstration to protest the 2020 presidential election results at a Grass Valley intersection.

Byron Jones, one of the organizers of the demonstration, said that, in Nevada County, “Republican poll watchers were denied entry and access to view the count on election night.”

Asked about the claim, Nevada County Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona said Thursday that she had not previously heard it and was unsure where it originated.

“No elected official or candidate has approached our office with any allegations of election fraud from this past election,” she wrote in an email Thursday. “Elections officials in this state and across the nation — including us — take these allegations seriously, exactly for the reasons that you saw play out (Wednesday) in Washington, D.C.”

According to Adona, “as long as observers signed in, agreed to a temperature check, wore masks that completely covered their nose and mouth, and observed in approved areas of our office,” they were welcomed “no matter their affiliation.“

Cameras were also set up in the tabulation room, ballot rooms, and processing areas during the election, said Adona, so that anyone wanting to view the activity inside could do so on screens in the building or the county YouTube channel.

She said one observer was turned away during the election, after staff explained to the the individual and their organization — a nonpartisan nonprofit — the election office’s guidelines on masks and the individual “refused to put a properly fitted mask on.”

“All other observers complied with our rules and were welcomed into our office,” she wrote.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.