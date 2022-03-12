Clear Creek incidents lead to one arrest

Nevada County Sheriff’s officers speak to a subject placed in the back of a patrol vehicle along Clear Creek Place Friday morning where two were taken to the hospital and one was taken into custody and later placed in Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. During this incident and a similar one earlier this week, Clear Creek School was placed on a precautionary “shelter in place”.

Photo: Elias Funez

Press Release — Nevada County Sheriffs Office —

March 11, 2022 – Nevada City, CA: Shortly after 7:30 this morning, March 11, 2022, our Regional Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a subject sent a text message to a friend reporting that there was a male subject that had been locked in a bedroom at the residence on Clear Creek Place. The reporting party also advised that there was another male subject at the residence who was armed with a shotgun and allegedly not allowing the male subject to leave the bedroom. Several deputies, including members of the Mobile Crisis Team and additional Crisis Negotiators, responded to the residence. As a precaution, Clear Creek School was placed under a “shelter in place” order until this scene was stabilized. Upon arrival at the residence, the two males were contacted and both were later transported to the hospital for medical care.

One of the subjects is currently receiving medical treatment and is expected to be booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for criminal charges once he is medically cleared.

Earlier this week, on March 9, 2022, we had a similar call involving one of the subjects. This call also resulted in a “shelter in place” status of Clear Creek School. During this call, the subject spoke thoroughly with a Mental Health Clinician from our Mobile Crisis Team and it was determined that the subject did not meet the criteria for an involuntary mental health hold. Additionally, a firearm was seized by our office for safekeeping. As a result of this contact, one of our deputies applied for an emergency gun violence restraining order through the Nevada County Superior Court. The restraining order was not granted by the Court.

During our contact this morning a second firearm was seized. Our office again applied for an emergency gun violence restraining order with the Nevada County Superior Court. This time the order was granted and immediately served to the subject. Shortly after the emergency gun violence restraining order was issued, a search warrant was served at the property on Clear Creek Place to ensure that the subject did not have any additional firearms.

During both incidents, Clear Creek School was placed on a “shelter in place” status only as a precaution due to the proximity of the incident to the school. At no time was there ever a specific threat to students or the school, this was done to ensure the safety of the students and staff. We also utilized the CHP helicopter to provide a visual overview during both incidents to ensure the location of the subject was quickly identified.

Due to the medical nature of this incident, the subject’s name is not currently being released.