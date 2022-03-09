UPDATE: Shelter in place order lifted for Clear Creek Elementary School

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.:

Authorities lifted the shelter in place order on Clear Creek Elementary School Wednesday afternoon, about an hour after it was put in place.

According to a tweet from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the ‘situation near Clear Creek School has been resolved.’

The situation near Clear Creek School has been resolved. The school will resume normal operation shortly. pic.twitter.com/p6JrxqlaYz — Nevada County Sheriff's Office (@NevCoSheriff) March 9, 2022

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.:

H20 CHP helicopter reporting that the subject is now out of the house, refusing to come to the roadway at this time. Walking EB toward McCourtney Ave in the tree line, his hands are up. Does not appear to have a weapon in his hands.

H20 CHP helicopter reporting a subject with what appears to be a firearm is visible next to a roadway in South County. Police advising to stay clear of the Clear Creek Elementary School area due to police activity. School on lockdown. #theunionnow @TheUnion pic.twitter.com/zDg7epuk0C — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) March 9, 2022

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.:

Message from Bear River High School:

“Good Afternoon Bruin Families,





Due to an unforeseen event, Route 33 to Clear Creek is not running this afternoon. Students who ride this bus route will need to be picked up or make other arrangements for them to get home. Again Route 33 to Clear Creek is not running this afternoon. Students who ride this bus route will need to be picked up or make other arrangements for them to get home. Sorry for the inconvenience.“

Initially Posted:

Clear Creek Elementary School in Grass Valley was placed on a “preventative shelter in place order” Wednesday afternoon due to police activity in the area, according to a tweet from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

“Clear Creek School has been placed on a preventative shelter in place order for law enforcement activity in the area,” the tweet states.