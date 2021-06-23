Clear Creek Country Store to open next month

The old Clear Creek Country Store is being remodeled and is slated to reopen soon on McCourtney Road.

Photo: Elias Funez

Clear Creek Country Store will be opening at the site where a store and gas station by the same name closed nearly 20 years ago.

James McCaffrey, owner of the new business set to open at 18138 McCourtney Road, said he was in the area visiting friends last December when he first came across the property, and was “blown away” that it was unoccupied.

McCaffrey is originally from Pennsylvania, and has developed businesses there, as well as in California and Oregon, including used and rental car lots, marijuana dispensaries, and a bar.

The business will open in multiple stages. The first stage will include flea markets held on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

Photo: Elias Funez

“We drove by and they said it was for sale, and I couldn’t believe it,” said McCaffrey. By February, he had worked with a local real estate agent on acquiring the property, and was in escrow.

The first stage will consist of flea markets, to be held the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning last Saturday.

McCaffrey said he received “great feedback” in advance of the flea market, and added that between 10 and 15 vendors in areas including food, farm items, and jewelry had expressed interest in participating prior to the event.

In order to reserve a flea market space, which costs $15, said McCaffrey, people should text Linda Menge at 530-575-8928.

Because the store had been closed for almost 20 years, said McCaffrey, extensive work has been needed to prepare it for an upcoming grand opening. He said the exact opening date will depend on the timing of some permitting with the county, which is still in progress.

Photo: Elias Funez

As of earlier this month, he estimated that the store will open by mid-July. The store’s hours will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

“Then, the gas pumps will be right behind it, I’m hoping within the next 90 days,” said McCaffrey.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com