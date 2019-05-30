Cleanup day: Volunteers help clean California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project property

An army of volunteers from the community including some that were once homeless on the Champion Mine property, showed up to help during Thursday's cleanup event.
A volunteer proudly holds a bag of trash picked up during Thursday's CHIRP property clean up.
Over 50 volunteers from various organizations helped in Thursday's cleanup on the recently donated 32 acre CHIRP property.
A tarp full of human waste and other refuse is hauled to a truck to be taken to a dumpster during Thursday's CHIRP property cleanup.
Hospitality House program manager Isaias Acosta was one of over 50 people that helped to clean up the 30 acres of land recently donated to California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project during Thursday's cleanup day. Over five truckloads of homeless encampment and mining refuse was hauled out of the former Champion Mine property.
Grass Valley Growers' Jon Oleson grabs shovels, rakes, and other implements to assist in the California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project property cleanup on Champion Mine Road Thursday morning.
Drew Albrecht, Saxon Thomas and brother Colin Thomas, who are members of the local Nisenan tribe, help haul out a particularly smelly tarp full of refuse pulled from the remnants of one of many homeless encampments on the 32-acre former Champion Mine property.
Nisenan tribal spokesperson Shelly Covert shows off a couple rocks of interest found during the cleanup Thursday morning.
A truck full of homeless encampment refuse as well as former mining metal from the Champion Mine is ready to be hauled off of the 32-acre California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project property outside of Nevada City.
Nisenan Tribal spokesperson Shelly Covert smiles as truck loads of trash are pulled from the property recently donated to her organization, California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project, Thursday morning off of Champion Mine Road.
The Deer Creek drainage and the 32-acre property recently donated to the California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project was abuzz Thursday morning as more than 50 volunteers from a handful of organizations took to the land to help clean up homeless encampments and ready the land for usage.
Agencies such as the South Yuba River Citizens League, Hospitality House, Sierra Fund, local Nisenan and members of the community all pitched in to haul more than five truck loads of trash off of the property that has been plagued by squatters for years.
Some of those volunteers had once been homeless residents of the property that they had showed up to help clean.
Even still, members of the project wanted to remain sensitive to those that may have still been living on the property by getting Hospitality House involved to help provide an alternative to living in the bush.
“The Nisenan weren’t too keen on making this group of people homeless,” Sierra Fund CEO Elizabeth “Izzy” Martin said during the cleanup. “They’ve been there before.”
Volunteers were treated to a breakfast prepared by the Hospitality House culinary program members before heading out for the cleanup and were treated to a lunch at the end of the day as well.
“We were able to clean up almost everything out here,” Hospitality House program manager Isaias Acosta said.
There are still a couple of sites on the property that Acosta is hoping the county can help clean up due to the potential for environmental hazards.
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email, efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.