Cleanup day: Volunteers help clean California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project property

The Deer Creek drainage and the 32-acre property recently donated to the California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project was abuzz Thursday morning as more than 50 volunteers from a handful of organizations took to the land to help clean up homeless encampments and ready the land for usage.

Agencies such as the South Yuba River Citizens League, Hospitality House, Sierra Fund, local Nisenan and members of the community all pitched in to haul more than five truck loads of trash off of the property that has been plagued by squatters for years.

Some of those volunteers had once been homeless residents of the property that they had showed up to help clean.

Even still, members of the project wanted to remain sensitive to those that may have still been living on the property by getting Hospitality House involved to help provide an alternative to living in the bush.

“The Nisenan weren’t too keen on making this group of people homeless,” Sierra Fund CEO Elizabeth “Izzy” Martin said during the cleanup. “They’ve been there before.”

Volunteers were treated to a breakfast prepared by the Hospitality House culinary program members before heading out for the cleanup and were treated to a lunch at the end of the day as well.

“We were able to clean up almost everything out here,” Hospitality House program manager Isaias Acosta said.

There are still a couple of sites on the property that Acosta is hoping the county can help clean up due to the potential for environmental hazards.

