Clean up continues: One more green waste event set for next month

The massive winter storm that swept through Nevada County did more than just interrupt power, telecom service and road access.

It also felled trees and created debris across the area.

Because of a disaster declaration by Nevada County and the state of California, the county hopes to get 75% of the cost of debris clearing to be paid by the state.

In Nevada City, five contractors were hired to remove downed and diseased trees, taking debris for chipping by Robinson Enterprises.

“The storm generated huge piles which were sent to a co-generation plant, where it was burned as fuel for electricity,” said City Engineer Bryan McAlister in a recent council meeting. “But it doesn’t really pay for itself, it pays for half of the trucks. It’s costly to have this many trees and not many mills around us. There’s not really a market for timber at this moment, and shows the huge amount of fuels this storm generated.





So far, about $800,000 has been spent on vegetation removal. Nevada City does not have the budget to complete all the work that remains, McAlister said.

Fire Division Captain Sam Goodspeed said it costs about $6,000 per parcel to clear tree debris.

“The county voted to accept the money, so it comes through the county,” Goodspeed said. “But there’s restrictions: functional needs, accessibility, and serves elderly or disabled are criteria that must be met to receive the funds. But anybody can fill out the Fire Council application on the city’s website and hope for the best.”

CATASTROPHE AVERTED

One potential catastrophe that was averted was the main pipe at the water plant, which was punctured in the late December storm and not discovered immediately. Workers noticed the water level in the reservoir falling each day and hiked out to discover the break that drained water feeding to the reservoir.

“Within a day we had water flowing into the reservoir, but it took a week to get new pipe out there,” said McAlister. “A lot of trees downed in the reservoir and required additional clearance around it.”

Mayor Duane Strawser told the council that some nonprofits are opening up grant funding to cities.

“Maybe we can tap into that and they’ll be able to support funding to help mitigate costs,” he said.

An upcoming green waste drop-off event is another option for western Nevada County residents.

The debris drop-off event of March 11 to 13 brought in over 2,000 carloads.

The final green waste event is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8 to 10 at 12625 Brunswick Road.

Willam Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com