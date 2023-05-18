School Employees of the Year Honored

Pictured from left to right: Sonia Diaz, NJUHSD; Sheila Volek, PRUSD; Robin Fields, CPSD; Kenny Fioravanti, UHSD; Carol Jackson, GVSD; Linda Astesana, PVUESD; Blair Baldwin, NCSOS; Amber Johnson, NCSD; Judy Stead, TRESD

 Courtesy Photo

Established in 2008 by the California Department of Education, the Classified School Employees of the Year program highlights the contributions of employees who have performed exceptionally in support of public-school students, from preschool through grade 12.

This year, nine classified school employees, representing all Western Nevada County school districts, were honored at a special breakfast hosted at the historic Holbrooke Hotel in Grass Valley.