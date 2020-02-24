Classic movie series to screen ‘Born Yesterday’

Silver Screen Classic Movie Series continues on March 7, with the 1950 gem “Born Yesterday.” In the film, shady junk man and unscrupulous millionaire Harry Brock (played by Broderick Crawford) thinks his main squeeze Billie Dawn (Judy Holliday) needs wising up. He hires savvy reporter Paul Verrall (William Holden) for the job. But Billie’s a quick study, and she learns more than Brock had in mind. This movie is shown at noon, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the Beecher Room of the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada St. in Auburn. Presented by the Library, the movie is free. For information, call 530-878-7938 or visit http://www.AuburnSilverScreen.com.

And the more she learns, the less influence boorish Crawford has over her. The next Silver Screen presentation, “Love Crazy,” is scheduled for April 4.