Classic movie series features ‘Notorious’
Submitted to The Union
The Silver Screen Classic Movie Series continues on Feb. 1, with the 1946 film “Notorious.” Ingrid Bergman plays the fast daughter of a Nazi spy and falls in with agent Cary Grant, who wants to get the goods on Nazis in Rio. She infiltrates a gang by marrying Nazi Claude Rains. But when she and Cary learn too much about these fellows, she’s in deep trouble. This movie is shown at noon, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the Beecher Room of the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada St. in Auburn. Presented by the library, the movie is free. For information, call 530-878-7938 or visit http://www.auburnsilverscreen.com.
