Classic movie series features ‘Notorious’

The Silver Screen Classic Movie Series continues on Feb. 1, with the 1946 film “Notorious.” Ingrid Bergman plays the fast daughter of a Nazi spy and falls in with agent Cary Grant, who wants to get the goods on Nazis in Rio. She infiltrates a gang by marrying Nazi Claude Rains. But when she and Cary learn too much about these fellows, she’s in deep trouble. This movie is shown at noon, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the Beecher Room of the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada St. in Auburn. Presented by the library, the movie is free. For information, call 530-878-7938 or visit http://www.auburnsilverscreen.com.