Classic foreign car show to descend upon Grass Valley

This rare foreign gem is one of seven left that are considered "road worthy."

Submitted photo

Among the most frequently asked questions at classic foreign car shows are: “Where do you find parts for this car?” and “How much is it worth?” and “Why are you doing this?”

You’ll be intrigued by the answers at the June 8 Sports Car & Motorcycle Show in Grass Valley. Staged at the Neighborhood Center for the Arts, 200 Litton Drive, the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. event and art show is presented by the Sierra Sports Car Group, with proceeds from entree fees, food and drink going to support the Nighborhood Center for the Arts and nonprofit Community Beyond Violence.

The pictured automobile, a proud possession of Sierra Sports Car Group President Nick Conklin, is a 1963 Humber Super Snipe. Only one of seven that are still registered as “road worthy,” it was the luxury car of the defunct Rootes Group that also produced Hillmans and sporty Sunbeams.

It was photographed at the Reiff Gas Station Museum in Woodland during a past Sierra Sports Car Group car tour.

Parts? Well, whether the car appears in the show or not depends upon arrival of a new master brake cylinder. Recently Conklin installed new rubber seals around the windshield and back window. They came from New Zealand!

But even if the car doesn’t make the show, Conklin has a painstakingly restored 1969 Austin Healy Sebring Sprite, with right-hand drive, to show off.

“One of the trickiest things about driving it,” Conklin laughs, “is learning how to shift gears with your left hand rather than your right.”

In his Penn Valley shop the car went through a “frame off” restoration that removed everything but the frame and started over to produce an exact replica of the car when it came from the factory.

And the show offers enough Triumphs, MG’s, Austin-Healys, Jaguars, Porsches, Mercedes and other marques to stir the souls of those who cherish that “old car smell” or the sound of doors that close with a solid “ker-chunk.”

For those wishing more information on the sponsoring club, go to http://www.sierrasportscargroup.com or attend a 7 p.m. meeting on the second Tuesday one of the month at Trailblazer’s Pizza on Alta Sierra Drive, just off Highway 49.

Dick Tracy is a member of The Union’s editorial board. He can be reached at rtracy@sierraemail.com