City work on Kate Hayes Street nearing end

Empire Court and Kate Hayes Street have recently been repaved, and city work on the latter street is almost finished, according to Grass Valley Assistant City Engineer Bjorn Jones.

“This is the tail end of the project,” said Jones.

Now, the city is just waiting for dry weather.

Concrete work planned on Kate Hayes Street earlier this week — operations that would have closed the street for over a week — have been delayed because city officials cannot pour concrete in the rain.

“It’ll probably be postponed until the contractor feels it’s safe to pour,” said Grass Valley Assistant Civil Engineer Simon Hill.

Concrete work takes about two days, said Hill, but the curing process lasts about seven.

The total $749,999 reconstruction project that began last summer has been funded through sewer rate funds, according to Jones, with additional funding likely from the city’s general fund to help repair water lines on Kate Hayes Street.

The last bit of city work in the area — that involving concrete — will be done in a small section of the road where Kate Hayes Street meets Race Street, said Hill.

The work’s start date has not been determined “because it looks like a storm is coming in,” he said.

